Restaurant review: Irish chef Richard Corrigan's latest London venture is an affordable delight
Daffodil Mulligan, 70-74 City Road, London EC1Y 2BJ daffodilmulligan.com
Richard Corrigan's latest London restaurant (named after the daughter of Biddy Mulligan, Pride of the Coombe) is a new kind of venture for the veteran chef/restaurateur.
Corrigan's in Mayfair may be favoured by the great and the good of the British establishment (it's said that the Queen is a fan), and Bentley's on Swallow Street by those who appreciate some of the best fish and seafood in the British capital, but Daffy's has a different customer in its sights.
The East London location close to the unlovely Old Street roundabout means that the demographic in these parts, particularly at weekends, is younger and cooler, complemented by a good smattering of office workers - important for midweek business. The premises were formerly home to the short-lived Nuala, which also had an Irish schtick, under chef Niall Davidson, now of Dublin wine bar Allta (keep up at the back!).
Corrigan's partners in this latest venture are Tony Gibney of Gibney's in Malahide and London-based hospitality veteran John Nugent; members of the next generation of the partners' families are also involved. The costs of opening were in the region of £1.5m, and certainly the place is more comfortable than it was in its Nuala days.
There's a bar and live music venue downstairs, while in the main restaurant on the ground floor the beer taps are prominent. I'm here for an early dinner with my daughter, part of the cohort of 'young Irish in London' that Corrigan hopes Daffy's will attract.
The menu is short and reads well, with prices on the low side for London other than for premium seafood, which is always going to push the bill up. (The prices seem even more reasonable when we see the portion sizes.)
Puffed paprika pork skins with a purée of smoked apple by way of contrast, for instance, is a huge plate of crunch and flavour - and it costs just £3. There's more piggy deliciousness in the form of crubeens, nugget-shaped croquettes of molten pig-meat on a base of rustic crushed swede with a pot of Colman's mustard on the side.
A lovely starter of celeriac with Beaufort (an Alpine raw-milk cheese) is topped with a flurry of white truffle - not a stingy quantity, but not quite as generous as I saw on the social-media channels of some other food critics who visited. Whipped smoked cod's roe topped with a dusting of seaweed powder is disappointingly heavy, and features unannounced diced smoked salmon which we could do without. (Taramasalata by any other name is the dish that you will find on every menu in 2020, and that's fine by me.)
By way of main course we share a pheasant and mallard game pie which is more of a Wellington and utterly delicious. I'm used to ordering game and being disappointed by insipid meat barely distinguishable from chicken, but I live in hope and my patience is rewarded here with properly hung game and a depth of flavour that's not for the faint-hearted. On the side, a little pot of glorious mash topped with bone marrow crumb - how could we not?
Regular readers will know that I don't have much of a sweet tooth, but a pudding of baked Pink Lady (why not an Irish or British apple?) with prune and Armagnac - a cross between a crumble and a tarte tatin - is one of the best that I've tried in a long time: not too sweet, beautifully caramelised. For fun, we try a London blue cheese, Wildes, which comes from a city farm in nearby Tottenham; the house cheese is Durrus from West Cork.
Our food bill comes to £84 (€99); we would have been satisfied with less. A bottle of the Atanasius from the Gut Oggau family of biodynamic wines from Austria (£64) pushes the bill up to £166.50 including 12.5pc service. We liked Daffodil Mulligan very much; it's set to become the 1920s successor to what Corrigan's Mulligan's in Mayfair was back in the day.
THE RATING
9/10 food
9/10 ambience
9/10 value
27/30
ON A BUDGET
Two people sharing a few snacks and small plates could get a feel for Daffodil Mulligan for £30 before drinks or service.
ON A BLOWOUT
Hit the oyster bar for cherry clams, oysters and langoustines, follow with a whole lobster, cheese and pudding, and your food bill could reach £100 per head.
THE HIGH POINT
Excellent service.
THE LOW POINT
The whipped cod's roe was too heavy.
