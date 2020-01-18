Restaurant review: Irish chef Richard Corrigan's latest London venture is an affordable delight

Richard Corrigan's latest London restaurant (named after the daughter of Biddy Mulligan, Pride of the Coombe) is a new kind of venture for the veteran chef/restaurateur.

Corrigan's in Mayfair may be favoured by the great and the good of the British establishment (it's said that the Queen is a fan), and Bentley's on Swallow Street by those who appreciate some of the best fish and seafood in the British capital, but Daffy's has a different customer in its sights.

The East London location close to the unlovely Old Street roundabout means that the demographic in these parts, particularly at weekends, is younger and cooler, complemented by a good smattering of office workers - important for midweek business. The premises were formerly home to the short-lived Nuala, which also had an Irish schtick, under chef Niall Davidson, now of Dublin wine bar Allta (keep up at the back!).

Corrigan's partners in this latest venture are Tony Gibney of Gibney's in Malahide and London-based hospitality veteran John Nugent; members of the next generation of the partners' families are also involved. The costs of opening were in the region of £1.5m, and certainly the place is more comfortable than it was in its Nuala days.

