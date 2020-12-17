Remembering Phil Lynott: ‘Suddenly Irish people were at the top table. Phil was the first... he didn’t do it with a shrug but with a yell’

People often talk about the impact Irish musicians have had on our national self-confidence over the years, whether it’s U2’s dragon-slaying in America, Enya’s sonic ubiquity in the late 1980s, or The Boomtown Rats’ first appearance on Top of the Pops. But before any of them, and long before the dreaded boy bands, there was Philo.

From the moment Thin Lizzy first appeared on Top of the Pops in 1973 having scored an unlikely hit with the traditional song Whiskey in the Jar, Phil Lynott looked and sounded like a megastar. The boy from Crumlin in Dublin hit the ground running, grabbing fame with both hands as the band became stadium-fillers across the UK, Europe and, briefly, America, selling millions of albums and becoming one of the era’s most sought-after live acts. On stage, Phil cut an unforgettable figure, long legs splayed as he strummed his bass and belted out his own inspired lyrics.

But behind the bluster was a shy and cultured, almost bookish man who hated talking about himself in interviews and throughout his life battled with the difficult circumstances of his childhood and the various rejections he’d experienced. Even after he settled down with Caroline Crowther and had two daughters, Phil could not accommodate his demons, and he was just 36 years old when he died of complications related to his heroin addiction on January 4, 1986.

The circumstances of his death have tended to dominate discussions of his life ever since, and though affection for him remains strong in his hometown, getting a grip on who Phil really was has become harder and harder over the years. Now, in a new film called Songs for While I’m Away, documentary-maker Emer Reynolds has used Lynott’s songs and the recollections of family and friends to create an evocative and poetic testament to the singer’s life.

Reynolds had just finished her excellent 2017 documentary The Farthest when she was approached about the idea of making a film about Lynott. It helped that she was a fan.

“It was the most exciting thing that anyone ever suggested to me,” she tells me. “I’m a massive Phil Lynott and Thin Lizzy fan since way back, but I really only knew the rock star I remember from when I was young, this huge, confident, sexy character. I didn’t really know anything about what was going on in his real life, and so it was a real opportunity to peep behind that mask and get to know him through the film.”

Reynolds has fond memories of watching Lynott live back in the day. “I saw their very last Thin Lizzy gig in Dublin in 1983,” she says, “it was just before they broke up, so it was really, really emotional. They had two nights in the RDS — heaving fans, throngs, absolute chaos — the experience of being at a Lizzy gig was like no other, it was so electric, you know? But I had no idea of the kind of difficulty that was going on. I thought they were taking a minor break for a couple of years maybe for Phil to do some of his solo work and then they’d be back, but as you know the truth was sadder than that.”

As its title might suggest, Reynolds’ film uses Lynott’s songs, especially the lesser known ones, as a framing device, anchoring the man’s music to his life and giving little insights into how he might have coped with growing up, and the arrival of fame. He was a prolific songwriter but also a remarkable sensitive one: in the film we hear haunting snatches of verses he wrote for his first serious girlfriend, as well as songs about Dublin, the city that was so very important to him.

But an equally important key to the riddle of Lynott’s personality was provided by his friends, and family. “I mean, obviously you can’t interview Philip himself,” she says, “but I wanted to tell the story of his life as close to first hand as we could, and so actually being able to talk to his family, his daughters, his close friends, his former girlfriend, that was really important — I didn’t want it to just be the band members and people in the business who admired his music.”

His family, she says, “were cautious enough” when first approached. “They wanted to know what film I wanted to make, and I told them I was hoping to create this personal, poetic portrait of him that wouldn’t shirk the darkness but overall would celebrate his life and work in a compassionate way, and not focus too much on the tragic downfall. It was going to be in there of course, the addictions and the drugs and all that, but it was not going to be the whole film.

“We got to talk to most of the people we wanted, but we couldn’t unfortunately speak to his mother, Philomena, who was too unwell to talk to us at the time and then passed before the film was finished. But coming close to people who knew him well, and then getting their stories, was a huge honour, and you can see the esteem and love they hold for him. It’s there on the screen.”

Philomena Lynott was not yet 20 when she had Phil: he was born in the English midlands, and his father, Cecil Parris, hailed from Guyana. Though he did pay some support when Phil was small, he quickly disappeared from the boy’s life. Philomena moved to Manchester but, worried about the racism her son might experience there, sent him home to Crumlin at eight to live with her parents. In the film, Phil’s Uncle Peter, who was so close in age to him that he became a kind of sibling, recalled how quickly he adapted to his new world.

“Peter told me had a very strong English accent when he arrived,” Reynolds says, “and he got rid of it at high speed.” Peter also describes Phil’s first day at the local Christian Brothers school, where the pair had to repel determined attacks.

“He never really spoke about his black Irishness,” Reynolds explains, “or his Irish identity, he didn’t really write songs about it. His friends and family said he just didn’t talk about it much. And I think that story about him coming in to school on the first day and ending up in a fist fight, that story could also be told if he was just a new English kid on the block, you know? And a new boy in a school in Crumlin is going to cause some sort of a reaction either way.”

But Dublin quickly took to Phil, and he to Dublin. Here, at last, he found a home, and the film includes a lovely song he wrote in tribute to it as a young musician. And the further away he got from Dublin, the more Dublin he sounded.

“It’s really important for me as a Dub that he never lost his accent,” Reynolds says. “He never tried to neutralise it or water it down. He stayed a proud Dub and that’s a huge part of why he’s so adored here.”

As a teenager, Phil became passionately interested in American soul and blues. While at school he became friendly with Brian Downey, who would encourage his interest in music and later become Lizzy’s drummer. By the late 1960s he had fronted several rock bands and made the acquaintance of Brush Shiels, who told him he ought to be doing something on stage rather than just standing there, and taught him to play bass. In the film, Shiels says mordantly that soon “he was improving a bit too fast for my liking”. By 1969, Downey and Lynott had formed Thin Lizzy with original guitarist Eric Bell.

When they moved to London, things started to happen, but in the film Brian Downey recalls a sad incident when Phil wandered up and down a Soho street known for its barber shops, poking his head in the doors as he’d heard his dad lived in London and cut hair for a living. After a while he said, “F**k this”, and walked away.

Lizzy had made three albums and supported bands like Slade by the time one of their managers decided that it might be an idea to release Whiskey in the Jar as a single. The traditional song had been popularised by The Dubliners in the late 1960s, but the Lizzy version was distinctive, to put it mildly — Irish folk music refracted woozily through the medium of glam. Lizzy themselves apparently loathed it.

“Yeah, we discovered a lot of the band members hated it, and maybe the core fans hated it because it’s not pure Lizzy, it’s not a Lizzy song, it’s not their identity, I suppose. And certainly Philip thought they had such amazing songs they’d written by that point, and so for that to be the hit was a bit of a wound.”

Wound or not, Whiskey in the Jar did the trick, and soon Lynott was bashing out hits of his own as Lizzy expanded into the distinctive two-guitar sound that would define them. With fame came drugs and other temptations, and Lynott’s death in 1986 shocked perhaps the wider world, but maybe not his closest friends. He had bought a home in Howth, and seemed intent on spending more time there. He never got the chance.

“I hope the film shows him in all his light and shade,” Reynolds says. “And you know he was jealous and he was insecure, he had all the complexities that make up any human. But this film isn’t just aimed at Lizzy fans, it’s for anyone who’s interested in a man’s journey, a poet’s journey, you know? How someone forges a path out of their childhood, a difficult childhood into those remarkable heights.”

His legacy in Ireland, she believes, could never be overstated. “From this point in time we think it’s absolutely normal and ordinary that Irish bands and Irish rock stars are on the world stage, but when you think of 1971 maybe we had Rory Gallagher and maybe Van Morrison peeping out, but Thin Lizzy just kicked the door down. When they appeared on Top of the Pops it was like an assault, and suddenly Irish people were at the top table. Phil was the first, and he was so extraordinary. He didn’t do it with a shrug, he did it with a yell.”

‘Songs for While I’m Away’ is released in cinemas on December 26

