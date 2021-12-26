Rebels without a cause: 2021’s antiheroes who had us tutting and tittering

In the choppy waters of the Irish Sea, Dale McLaughlan held onto his jet ski for dear life. The rule-flouting journey, to visit his girlfriend (of three weeks) was one worthy of the Milk Tray man but he felt, he later said, more “like a crappy James Bond”. On his earphones the very apt music of Wet Wet Wet’s Love is All Around kept his spirits up. The waves were like “a kick in the teeth.”

One washed over him and destroyed his GPS. He hadn’t a clue where he was, but he’d gone too far to turn around.

To calm his mind in the midst of this danger, he focused on the object of the quest. He had met mother-of-two Jessica while working at a pub on the Isle of Man in September 2020. He saw her walk in in a tight black skirt and top and “that was it”.

She seemed keen and within a week he had told her, “I actually think I love you.”

When Covid suddenly took hold, the island was locked down. Dale had to go home to Scotland.

As he stood on the deck of the ferry, and watched the Isle of Man recede, he knew it was the greatest mistake of his life. His depression worsened as he pined for Jessica.

Back in Scotland he applied for visitation rights on compassionate grounds but was refused.

He thought about paying a fisherman to smuggle him across the 43km-stretch of water but then a friend told him about someone who used a jet ski to travel to the Isle of Man to take part in motorbike

competitions. By that afternoon Dale had used every penny he owned to buy a jet ski, GPS, dry bag and drysuit. The whole package set him back around six grand.

He also took a Covid test, which was negative. And by 5am the next morning, he was out on the water, hurtling over waves toward his paramour.

When he lost the GPS it was still dark and he couldn’t see a thing. He remembered that the sun rises in the east so he tried to use the light of the breaking dawn to guide him. His hands were numb. His shoulders were aching from clinging onto the handle of the jet ski. One moment he was looking at the sky, the next he found himself staring down into the black abyss of the sea.

But the cheesy ballads and the thought of Jessica kept driving him on.

And then, with the fuel gauge approaching empty, land came into view. He wasn’t sure which land exactly and so set off on a 24km trip in the wrong direction.

He had landed in the wrong town on the Isle of Man and had to walk for hours before finally reuniting with Jessica. They had what, for the sake of politeness, was later called “a romantic reunion” and then went to the pub, where Dale was arrested for flouting the Covid rules. He didn’t deny it and was jailed for four weeks.

He made it back to Scotland in time for Christmas, by which time he was fairly infamous. Back home his tyres were slashed.

But Dale was unrepentant. “I did it for love,” he later said. “It could be called a crime of passion.”

Sadly Dale and Jessica didn’t last the course – they broke up earlier this year – but he was undoubtedly one of the antiheroes of the pandemic. These were people who were so very different from the actual heroes – the frontline staff – but who perversely buoyed our spirits in their own way, by letting us vicariously live out the fantasy of giving two fingers to all the curtain-twitching and finger-wagging, even as we stayed obediently in our homes.

The pandemic wreaked a terrible toll on life here and across the world and changed Irish society forever, but the relentless knowledge of this bore down on us and we yearned for tiny glimpses of the normal human story.

The antiheroes were not to be confused with the anti-maskers. No ideology underpinned their madness; their goals were purely about love, life and mischief.

Chief amongst our homegrown antiheroes were Kirstie McGrath and Niamh Mulreany, also known as the Dubai Boob Job Women. In an atmosphere in which someone on Twitter was liable to accuse you of killing their granny if you strayed outside your 5km, Kirstie and Niamh got a plane to Dubai to have cosmetic enhancements – “colloquially referred to as a boob job”, Judge Miriam Walsh noted – and then refused to undergo the mandatory hotel quarantine on their return to Ireland.

And Ireland, to paraphrase Conor McGregor’s sister Erin, couldn’t get over the neck of them.

At the hearing to decide their punishment, Judge Walsh questioned whether new boobs constituted “essential travel” and a Garda warned that releasing the women would make a mockery of the Health Act under which they were charged.

For the pearl clutching masses back home, it hardly mattered that both had had three negative Covid tests during the whole saga and that neither had actually purchased their new boobs – which were to be birthday presents – in the end. The vanity and fecklessness of the mission galled people and the icing on the cake was that they were granted free legal aid.

In public both women pulled their fluffy hoodies over their heads, as though they were murderers being hauled into court.

And yet, as politicians and health officials battered us with dire predictions, the women were an oasis of frivolousness in a desert of seriousness.

At the least they united the country in a chorus of tutting. Ireland had one of the highest rates of compliance with lockdown regulations in the world. Having an example made of one or two bold children, who were forced to sit on the naughty step in front of us all, probably helped with this.

The antiheroes of the pandemic can be distinguished from the rule flouting of politicians – who, as finger-waggers-in-chief could be accused of hypocrisy. They were very different from former European Commissioner Phil Hogan or Supreme Court justice Séamus Woulfe, for instance.

While the Dubai Two or the Jet Ski Romeo arguably contributed to the gaiety of the nation with their bonkers escapades, the infraction of the judge and the politician – attending a golf society dinner – was nobody’s idea of fun. But the fun could be part of the problem too.

Perhaps, the most vilified of all the lockdown antiheroes was Jay Bourke, the raffish publican, who owned Dublin’s Berlin Bar. Bourke went abroad soon after a video of bacchanalian socialising at the bar – what he called “30 seconds of madness” – went viral in August of last year. Bourke was deeply contrite, and staff at the bar put a notice in the window saying “we messed up.” Apologies were to no avail. Earlier this year, Gardaí objected to the licence for the bar being renewed and the judge acceded to this objection.

A tough punishment. A huge part of the anger that pervaded lockdown was the resentment people felt upon hearing that anyone else was enjoying themselves for any reason, and the sight of a barman pouring shots into the open mouths of customers predictably caused veins to throb in temples across the country. A war was going on and these people were brazenly partying.

We missed, perhaps, the symbolism in the name of the bar. The debaucherous pre-World War II partying in the German capital of Berlin was likened by composer Alban Berg to people “dancing on a volcano”. In Christopher Isherwood’s Cabaret, Sally Bowles and her friends turned a blind eye to the encroaching horror but surely, with the hindsight of history, only the meanest of spirits would have begrudged them their last desperate stab at fun. It was irresponsible but understandable.

We’re long enough into the pandemic that most of us understand the ultimate lie of it all was the phrase: we’re all in this together.

If anything, lockdown has heightened the inequalities that already existed in Irish society. We saw more than ever the gulf between middle-aged people with their back gardens and fire pits and young people, working together in cramped apartments at the kitchen table and deprived of everything previous generations took for granted: space to live, and the freedom to socialise and live out the mistakes and mayhem that are part and parcel of any self-respecting youth.

The antiheroes of the pandemic represented a protest against all this. With their boobs, boats and bars they stormed the barricades of propriety and common sense. And when the tutting has died away and the history books are written, they will be the colourful footnotes that make the whole tragedy a little more bearable.