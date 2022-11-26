Qatar World Cup has nothing on the Wall of Pain faced by Ireland’s Fittest Family

I’m not really feeling the World Cup. The matches are too long. The ball looks more like something you’d play with on a beach. The players are always missing open goals. There are quite a lot of man buns. The language of the commentators is difficult for a lay person to understand: what is an after-burner, please?

The after-burner came up in RTÉ’s commentary of France v Australia. The World Cup is hard to get into — and not just if you’re female or gay or a migrant worker. I had forgotten what a closed shop soccer is. Over footage of the Australian team, a commentator remarked “certainly not the 2006 golden generation”, which made you wish we could go back to 2006, without knowing exactly why. Mind you, the Australian team were probably wishing the same thing, while knowing exactly why.

The stadium wasn’t even full. I left at half time when France were leading 2-1. All right, that was a mistake. The French scored two more goals in the second half. But at half-time things weren’t looking that good. The RTÉ sports people played a montage endearingly entitled “France chances”, and there had been quite a few of them.

Much more exciting, more varied and more comprehensible was the final of Ireland’s Fittest Family (RTÉ One). What a neat programme this is. You can drop into it any time and find yourself riveted, because it is comprehensible to everyone.

There is a lot of television talk about family entertainment, but so little of it actually focuses on families. Ireland’s Fittest Family forces families to help each other. Mothers are frequently left off the teams, or perhaps believe that they do enough suffering in daily life. That said, the Gallagher family from Donegal was made up of three kids and their mum, Lisa. She was the Gallagher who lasted longest on the Backs Against the Wall challenge as her three kids keeled over in front of her.

The Finnegan twins from Cork said they were delighted to have spent time with their older brother, Aaron, who said he was also delighted, not having spent so much time his sisters before.

And a lot of Ireland’s Fittest Family is about children helping their parents. Mums frequently have to be pulled through mud, nets, pipes and over walls.

Not that dads have an easy time of it. John Finnegan was his family’s winner at Backs Against the Wall and his daughter said afterwards: “No offence but we all thought he’d be gone, like.” Instead, John sang Friends in Low Places by Garth Brooks and stuck it out. When the family was eliminated — there is no ladder of qualification in Ireland’s Fittest Family, no groups, none of that nonsense — he said: “I couldn’t be prouder.”

Ireland’s Fittest Family burns on inter-county rivalry. When the Nugents beat the Fitzsimons in the photofinish of the final, they said that they were so proud to be the first winning family from Louth.

Security breach

I was going to say that as a viewer, you know exactly where you are with this show, but that’s not strictly true. The locations are named The Forest, The Lake, The Mountain and so on. It seems like a breach of security when someone lets slip that The Mountain is in The Wicklow.

The obstacles the families have to conquer are called things like the Wall of Pain. There are also the Pipes of Pain. Then there’s Mountain Madness. And so on. Ireland’s Fittest Family is not about understatement. There is far too much emphasis on the coaches who train the families and are always trash-talking each other in a way that is neither informative nor amusing: there is every possibility that Davy Fitzgerald could have a stroke. And there are Dryrobes everywhere, even on the presenter. Is this the product placement we have been warned about?

But these are quibbles. Ireland’s Fittest Family is great television, and it is now in its tenth year. Davy Fitzgerald is one of the two people who devised it. He’s a clever guy. But the individual winner of this year’s competition was undoubtedly 14-year-old Aaron Fitzsimons, who told us that he has been watching the programme since he was six, and couldn’t wait to enter. That tells you everything.

In the midst of all this sport and maleness — as I write there is only one woman left in the I’m a Celebrity... camp — it was a relief to slip into the female environment of Agatha Christie: Lucy Worsley on the Mystery Queen (BBC 2). I wouldn’t be Agatha Christie’s biggest fan, but her detective stories have sold more than anything other writing in the world, except for the Bible and Shakespeare. Coming up behind God and Shakespeare is impressive, but you did start watching the first episode of this three-part series wondering if even Lucy Worsley could stretch Agatha’s life story over three hours. But then Lucy has literally written the book — a biography of Agatha, out now — so she can.

There were surprises here. This epitome of Englishness had a spendthrift father who was American and her clever mother was half-German. Her life stretched over a good deal of the 20th century; history disrupted whatever plans her mother had for her. And she learned about poisons while working as volunteer nurse during World War I. This was a refreshing antidote to all that football.