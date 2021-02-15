| 8.3°C Dublin

Posing naked for a living: 'The word nude freaks a lot of people out'

Corina Arcus (27) works as a life model for art students and says posing nude has helped her overcome her body hang-ups

Life model Corina Arcus pictured in Caher Castle, Craughwell, Co Galway. Photo: Ray Ryan Expand

Life model Corina Arcus pictured in Caher Castle, Craughwell, Co Galway. Photo: Ray Ryan

As told to Katie Byrne

“Whenever I meet someone new, I always judge by the person whether I can tell them what I actually do for a living. I work as a life model and there is such a reaction around nudity, in Ireland in particular. I think the word ‘nude’ freaks a lot of people out.

I started working as a life model about five years ago. My best friend was already doing it and I remember being very curious. She’s very open and she doesn’t have a lot of hang-ups. She’s just natural and happy in her body so I understood, in a way, how she could do it.

To be honest, I did it for financial reasons. I already had a job but I needed something else on the side to survive in Dublin city. Life modelling starts at €25 an hour, so I thought, ‘I can do that!’

