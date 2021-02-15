Posing naked for a living: 'The word nude freaks a lot of people out'

“Whenever I meet someone new, I always judge by the person whether I can tell them what I actually do for a living. I work as a life model and there is such a reaction around nudity, in Ireland in particular. I think the word ‘nude’ freaks a lot of people out.

I started working as a life model about five years ago. My best friend was already doing it and I remember being very curious. She’s very open and she doesn’t have a lot of hang-ups. She’s just natural and happy in her body so I understood, in a way, how she could do it.

To be honest, I did it for financial reasons. I already had a job but I needed something else on the side to survive in Dublin city. Life modelling starts at €25 an hour, so I thought, ‘I can do that!’

I worked alongside another model the first time I posed for a class. She started off posing for half an hour, then we’d swap and I’d give it a go. It meant I wasn’t thrown in at the deep end and I got to learn how it all works.

Posing nude was mind-blowing at first but I managed to switch off and I realised that it’s not really any different to standing there with your clothes on. The artists themselves are also focussed on their job. And as much as we think other people are looking at us or judging us, you realise that they are trying to perfect their own work too.

I practise yoga — it’s a big part of my life — and I think if I didn’t have that it mightn’t have been so easy for me. I have my methods of switching off my mind. I definitely had body hang-ups when I first started life modelling, and of course it depends on the time of year or the time of month. But eventually I just got over it.

The biggest turnaround for me was when I went to draw in a class, to experience the other side. I was so focussed on doing a good job of drawing the model and perfecting my work that I didn’t really pay attention to her. I didn’t actually fully look at her, I was more drawing her silhouette. And then I realised maybe that’s what a lot of artists are like. I doubt they’re looking at what I think are my imperfections.

Artists always ask me how I can do it. How can you hold a pose for so long and feel so comfortable when you’re nude in a group, they ask me. But then I look at them and I think for them it’s a lot more tiring because they are standing in one position. They are concentrating a lot more on what they are doing. It’s equally as exhausting.

I’ve learned over the years how to prepare for a class. I’m always aware of the food I eat beforehand because I don’t want a rumbling tummy and I don’t want to feel lethargic just after eating. So I have a small juice, smoothie or soup to keep my energy levels up, and I always stretch before and after a class because it does take a toll.

I’ve also learned which poses work and which don’t. The longest pose you should ever hold in a life drawing class is 25 minutes. Often I get into a pose and the teacher says, ‘Are you sure you’re going to be able to hold it?’ and I say, ‘Yeah, no problem!’ Then 10 minutes in I’m thinking, ‘Oh my god!’ But I’m so stubborn I would never admit it.

That’s where the yoga practice comes in. I think, ‘OK, this is uncomfortable and really hard to hold but can I do it?’ I might start shaking or sweating a little bit but I always hold it until the end of the pose — and that gives me a sense of accomplishment.

I once tried to do tree pose — the yoga posture where you have your foot above your knee on your thigh and your hands in prayer just above your head. I tried to hold that for five minutes and I think I just about fell over at the five-minute mark!

Read More

Another time I decided to smile for a 10-minute pose. It was literally the hardest pose to do because your mouth starts to twitch! I didn’t know what was going on with my face — it was bizarre.

Often artists give me their work, but their reasons vary. Sometimes they like their work so they want you to have it. Sometimes they don’t like their work and they’ll say, ‘Oh my god, you can have it’.

One thing I’ve noticed with a lot of artists is that as much as they are drawing or portraying you, they also portray themselves. Even though I might be more muscly or taller than a skinny artist, she will portray me as skinny with a smaller body type. Likewise, if an artist is a little bit overweight she will portray me as that body type. It’s really fascinating.

There are also artists who have been doing this for a long time who definitely portray how I’m feeling. I remember one time I was having a really bad day before I arrived and there were two pieces of work I saw afterwards which literally looked like an explosion on the page.

And then of course there are days when I’m feeling very calm and serene and that’s the days when I’ve seen the most flattering drawings of myself.

I think it shows that there’s definitely a bigger energy at work between the artist and the model than just putting pencil or ink to paper.

For me, as a model, life drawing is about exploring freedom. It’s about being able to stand your ground and hold your own energy, no matter who’s in the room or what thoughts are in the room.

Every now and then you do get an odd character or someone you don’t feel so comfortable around. I kind of reflect that to the world. That happens in daily life, so how am I going to hold my own and not let that affect me?

There were so many life drawing classes in Dublin — both in and out of colleges — before the pandemic. It’s a huge scene and it kind of blew my mind when I first got into it.

Life drawing has moved online over the last year and there’s still huge interest there, which is great to see. In Ireland, there are 10 to 15 models that artists are drawing all the time. Now they can draw models from anywhere in the world with any body type.

Working online is of course different. I don’t get to interact with the artists or the teacher. I don’t get to see the work. In a real-life scenario you’re posing for a circle of people, so you have to make sure every angle is drawable when choosing a pose. On a screen I know they are all looking at the same side so I can create more elaborate movements.

The last couple of weeks I’ve been working online with the Royal Hibernian Academy (RHA) and two or three colleges. There’s no interaction, so I can feel like I’m on my own for up to seven hours a day. It’s just me and my phone.

Sometimes I put music or a podcast on in the background to keep my mind occupied. Sometimes I focus on a mantra and go deep into that. And sometimes it feels like I’m about to explode!”

See theartisticfigure.com