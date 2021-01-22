| 1.7°C Dublin

‘Poetry is our version of the Paris riots’: How a new generation of poets is finding its voice

American poet Amanda Gorman reads a poem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol Expand

American poet Amanda Gorman reads a poem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol

Tanya Sweeney

It’s not an easy task to steal the show from Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez, Garth Brooks and Lady Gaga, but at Joe Biden’s inauguration, a relatively unknown 22-year-old did just that.

With her rousing poem The Hill We Climb, youth poet laureate Amanda Gorman brought all the feels to the star-studded event, and woke up the day after to 1.1 million followers on Twitter, and endorsements from celebs like Mark Ruffalo and John Legend to Hilary Clinton.

In her poem, Gorman described herself as “a skinny black girl descended from slaves and raised by a single mother [who] can dream of becoming president, only to find herself reciting for one”. It’s a world away from the poetry that most people can recall from their school days: for which read, majoratively white, male and older.

