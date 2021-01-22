‘Poetry is our version of the Paris riots’: How a new generation of poets is finding its voice

It’s not an easy task to steal the show from Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez, Garth Brooks and Lady Gaga, but at Joe Biden’s inauguration, a relatively unknown 22-year-old did just that.

With her rousing poem The Hill We Climb, youth poet laureate Amanda Gorman brought all the feels to the star-studded event, and woke up the day after to 1.1 million followers on Twitter, and endorsements from celebs like Mark Ruffalo and John Legend to Hilary Clinton.

In her poem, Gorman described herself as “a skinny black girl descended from slaves and raised by a single mother [who] can dream of becoming president, only to find herself reciting for one”. It’s a world away from the poetry that most people can recall from their school days: for which read, majoratively white, male and older.

“I loved poetry in school, but the one thing I couldn’t stand in the Leaving Cert was being given opinions to have about the poems,” recalls Natalya O’Flaherty, a 20-year-old poet and spoken word artist from Clondalkin, Dublin.

“I was told about what they meant, and that was no use to me. I’d argue with the teacher about my opinions and she’d say, ‘You won’t get the points’, and I remember thinking, ‘Well that’s not the point’.”

Within 24 hours of Gorman’s intense and seismic moment in the spotlight, Gorman’s books had flown to Numbers 1 and 2 in the Amazon books chart. A whole new global audience, it would seem, has woken up to the quiet power of poetry.

“It’s so lovely to see something like that — how powerful poetry can be and how inclusive it can be,” observes Niamh O’Donnell, director of Poetry Ireland.

Closer to home, a number of young creatives have already realised the power of poetry and spoken word. The new wave of poets and spoken word artists are rooted in a rich legacy of Irish storytelling and, occasionally, the lyrical intensity, fluid rhyming and searing social commentary of rap and hip-hop.

The scene is in spectacularly rude health these days, the age-old art brimming with a new energy. Though poets often perform in pubs and clubs, it’s not unusual for a monologue by someone like Emmett Kirwan, Stephen James Smith, Felispeaks or even Imelda May to go swiftly viral online.

Kirwan himself has noted of the newfound urgency in Irish poetry: “Poetry is the new medium that gives voice to the voiceless. Poetry is our version of the Paris riots. Young people here don’t burn cars, they write poems, they bring a rhythm and an energy to political ferment.”

“It’s a total leveller,” says O’Donnell. “It doesn’t just bring a broader audience — it really is a space and place for diverse voices, which really can’t be underestimated. Eavan Boland has called it a ‘democratic sparkle’ — it’s so expressive and free and allows people to share their heart and talk about the things that really matter.”

O’Flaherty has performed her piece Not Like The Other Girls in front of Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the US House of Representatives, in a glittering GPO event.

“It was a formal dinner with all these Irish artists and traditional musicians,” she recalls. “It’s definitely one of the things I’m most proud of.”

Born in Wexford but now living in Waterford, 24-year-old Sasha Terfous dabbled in many creative art forms before settling on spoken word.

“It combines my love of drama with my love of poetry,” she recalls. When I was younger I needed my voice to be heard, and how empowering is it to be 17 and be up on a stage and have people listening to you? It’s only when I dipped my toes in that I saw how many people in Ireland felt the same. In the last five years, the poetry scene here has really exploded, and it’s great to have it finally recognised like this.

“It’s the sound of the new Ireland,” she adds. “We’re combining the likes of Irish culture and Celtic history with hip-hop and spoken word. I know many spoken word artists trying to revive the old folk tales and fairy tales. But the great thing is that it’s about Irish culture, whether you’re Irish by blood or by nationality.”

More usually, and in non-lockdown times, O’Flaherty performs at live events in front of an audience that’s a broad church in terms of age, interests and demographics.

“I was always worried when I started out, but the reaction was fantastic,” she says. “It’s great to see that people were willing to hear my opinions.”

Adds O’Donnell: “I think [the live shows] are truly electrifying. Anyone who engages in storytelling has embraced it as a really current and immediate and intense experience.

“Within the Arts Council and funding bodies, it’s understood and respected as a valid and true art form, but for our poets it isn’t an easy path.

“Our poets would probably be the artists that would [financially] struggle the most. It’s really vital that, as with any artist, they’re valued for their contribution. They shine a light so much on how Ireland is changing, and for the better.”

The hope, of course, is that Gorman’s star turn will see a sea change in the way poets are regarded by the wider population.

“It was so great to see her standing in front of the world,” Terfous admits. “The more people are exposed to this, the more people will realise it’s a profession, not a hobby.”