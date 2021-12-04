Poet Annemarie Ní Churreáin: ‘Often, writers have unusually clean houses. In fact, the tighter the deadline, the cleaner the house’

Donegal poet Annemarie Ní Churreáin is a recipient of the Arts Council of Ireland Next Generation Award and a co-recipient of The Markievicz Award.

What’s your earliest memory?

As a toddler, I was gifted a toy pram and doll. I have a clear memory of placing the doll aside and using the pram to ferry turf from the shed to the sitting-room fire.

When and where were you happiest?

Growing up in the Donegal Gaeltacht. I was always delighted to be in the company of my grandmother, Mary Thaidhg. She was full of Irish folklore, superstitions and tales about her years in New York as a teenager. She had a delicious talent for cursing.

What keeps you awake at night?

Oh dear. Where to start? The climate crisis? Patriarchy? Capitalism? But the thing that interferes most with my sleep is the endless to-do list in my head of deadlines related to creative projects.

What’s your least, and your most, attractive trait?

My least attractive trait is probably my tendency to obsess relentlessly over work. I hope my most attractive trait is my ability to show kindness and empathy to others.

What trait do you deplore most in others?

I become frustrated with people who hold dogmatic attitudes. Life is not black or white, and we should be able to hold at least two contradictory thoughts in our minds at once.

What’s the first thing you’d do if you were Taoiseach?

I’m really not cut out to be Taoiseach, but I do know that everyone deserves access to a home, and access to the health or care services needed to live a whole and healthy life. I also worry that, as a society, we are carrying a lot of unprocessed trauma.

What’s your biggest insecurity?

I’m the eldest daughter of a large family that fostered many children for short and long periods of time. For better and for worse, I’ve been left with a keen sense that most things in life are temporary.

Who would you most like to go for a pint with?

I’d quite like to go back in time for a proper chinwag with the socialist and writer Peadar O’Donnell.

What is your most treasured possession?

I am sentimentally attached to a red wool pashmina given to me by my mother.

What’s your guiltiest pleasure?

Chanel No 5.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve been given?

As a teenager, I took my first writing workshop with the late Leland Bardwell at a summer school at The Poets’ House in Falcarragh. The advice she gave still stands today. “The act of writing should always take you to a place you never expected to go. Also, never underestimate your reader.”

When did you last cry, and why?

At the recent Abbey Theatre opening of Elsewhere, the new opera by Michael Gallen about the 1919 Soviet in the Monaghan Asylum. As a co-writer of the libretto, I was just overwhelmed to see it staged for the first time. Much credit is owed to director Tom Creed, who weaved his magic.

Who would play you in a film of your life?

Daniel Day-Lewis. I realise it might be a challenge, but I believe in him!

Do you believe in a God?

I definitely have pagan tendencies arising out of a spiritual connection with places. I believe that our human energies are eventually called back again into some greater meaning or source, if that makes sense.

What’s been your closest brush with the law?

Fortunately, I’ve not had any close brushes with the law, but I am often in prison. I’m a panellist on the Writers in Prisons Scheme, delivering creative writing workshops in prisons. It’s work I enjoy immensely.

What’s your most embarrassing moment?

As a student, I once left my email account open on a college computer and someone used it to send a very mischievous email to about 8,000 students and staff on the college campus. It was a tough lesson.

Tell us a secret...

Often, writers have unusually clean houses. In fact, the tighter the deadline, the cleaner the house.

What song would you like played at your funeral?

I’ve already put my request in writing. I’d like Caitlín Maude’s recording of Dónal Óg for my send-off in a hand-woven Donegal willow basket.

Annemaire Ní Churreáin’s third book, The Poison Glen, published by The Gallery Press, is available from gallerypress.com for €12.95 (paperback) and €19.50 (hardback)