Podcast of the week: Love, Janessa uncovers the global cost of romance fraud

Model Jason Baca, a veteran of over 400 romance novel covers, was once asked if people often recognised him in the street. Sure, he replied, adding, “but most of the time, they can’t figure out what they recognise me from”.

If only the adult entertainment star who goes by the name Janessa Brazil had it so easy. She is recognised all the time, for all the wrong reasons, because as Love, Janessa (BBC Sounds, widely available) explains, Brazil became the unwitting face and body of a thousand catfishing scams.

Host Hannah Ajala’s describes her seven-episode search to find the face of this digital con as “a story of sex, love and survival that spans the globe, touching down in the United Kingdom, Canada, Italy, the United States and Ghana”.

Catfishing and romance fraud is big business. Typically, victims are lured into so-called relationships with fake people online, and once trust is established, the requests for money roll in; their new love is desperate to visit, or has a sure-fire investment opportunity, or an emergency medical bill. Gardaí urged vigilance around Valentine’s Day, citing the €1.95m scammed in Ireland in 2022; cautionary tales include the woman who sent €100,000 to the ‘expat abroad’ she met on a dating app, and the man who transferred €20,000 for a cryptocurrency deal to a woman online. It’s not only cynics who believe love and money are linked: recent warnings also drew attention to the ever-increasing link between romance fraud and investment fraud.

The desire for love breaks hearts as badly as wallets. From kindly Italian farmer Roberto, who handed over his life savings to the girlfriend he never met, to fraudsters from the Ghana-based ‘Sakawa Boys’, Ajala interviews both scammed and scammers. Experts estimate that 50pc of all romance scams originate in west Africa. In Hausa, a language spoken in western and central Africa, Sakawa means ‘putting inside’, but is also shorthand for criminals who defraud people online. Episode 3, Meet the Boys, in which Ajala goes to Ghana to meet an expert in Sakawa culture and then interview a scammer, is especially interesting. She describes Ghana as “the quiet, relaxed neighbour to Nigeria”, noting how this sits “at odds with the darkness” of its colonial past.

Ghana is also home to Agbogbloshie, one of the world’s biggest dumping sites for electronic waste. In 2009, a hard drive discovered on the black market, which contained confidential information about a $22m deal between the US government and a defence contractor, was traced back to Agbogbloshie by the FBI.

At the heart of this show is Vanessa, the real woman whose model name is Janessa Brazil. Her life fell apart after her image was hacked online, and she has been harassed by people who believe she is part of the con. As she describes the human cost of being the bait, you realise that the catfishers have landed yet another victim.