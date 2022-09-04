Platform: Neil McCabe of Grown Forest on planting native trees and replenishing the soil for carbon capture

All this started in 2008, in Kilbarrack Fire Station where I was working at the time. I didn’t really know anything about climate change, it was just about improving morale.

I had the idea of collecting used batteries in the station, instead of binning them, and it was obvious straight away that people wanted to engage. Then we did some crowdfunding to invest in thermo-dynamic solar collectors for the station. The station saved €45,000 in bills in one year, and the idea spread across the fire stations.

By 2016, Dublin Fire Brigade had cut its energy usage by 44pc.

That was all a process of educating myself about climate change and brought me to focus on water quality as well as part of what’s now The Green Way initiative. I still work as a fireman, but I’ve brought The Green Way to Brussels, and the House of Lords. I’ve met former US president Barack Obama to talk about sharing ideas and skills, and I was the Young Transatlantic Innovation Leaders Initiative Irish fellow in 2016.

I’m not sure how I keep it all going any more, but out of all that came Grown Forest, and it’s really my heart and soul. It is like a gift.

Grown Forest came out of Grown Clothing, which was set up to highlight the amount of plastic waste and microparticles that were going in to the ocean. We sell ethical and sustainable clothes that also reflect our views and, within a short amount of time, our little clothing brand had a huge following and we realised we were onto something. We wanted to take it further so we had the idea of planting a tree for every garment we produced.

One Black Friday a few years ago, we closed down online and our shop in Francis Street in Dublin, and suggested to people that instead of buying something they didn’t really want or need, why not buy a tree instead. Eight hundred oak trees were bought that day. People wanted to support tree planting, and that’s when Grown Forest started.

For several years, we were planting trees on little plots around Ireland, but it wasn’t ideal. Now we buy our own land and a man called Joe Denton collects tree seeds in different counties, grows the seeds for up to four years and then those trees are planted in their native county.

We need to plant trees, but what we really need to do is restore the soil where carbon is captured. In Grown Forest, we have a system of planting really vigorous native trees and a natural-looking border to the land.

The trees we plant are oaks, horse chestnuts, hazel, yew, redwoods — the poster boys of the forest — but we fully surround them with the likes of whitethorns and blackthorns, whose job is to provide food for the trees they surround. That’s what makes us very different.

Recently, we’ve teamed with Innocent Smoothies and Cosentino Tiles, who are both planting trees through us. They are very ambitious partnerships, and not ‘a nod and a wink’, not greenwashing, but real trees and real action.

We’ve also turned a parcel of land in Wicklow into a nature reserve and in it we’ve found a Mass path on the land where people would have made pilgrimages in pre-Christian times. The nature reserve is a 10-year project and it will be beautiful. Our other plots aren’t as pretty, but they’re doing their job of protecting the soil.

I think my passion for this goes all the way back to the 1980s, when I was a kid. My grandfather in Coolock came up with this idea that for every family that emigrated from our community, we’d plant a tree. My awareness of planting started then, and it’s an amazing feeling to see it through to this.

In conversation with Sarah Caden