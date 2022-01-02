Platform: Denise Donnelly of Bright Eyes Animal Shelter in Enniskillen

"We’re getting a lot of two-year-old dogs now from when people got them in the first lockdown". Stock image

The story of the Bright Eyes Animal Sanctuary is really the story of Pat Nolan. He set up the sanctuary in 1989, but before that, he was already rescuing and caring for animals. From a council house in Enniskillen, with people complaining about all the cats, and people calling him names, he built it up and became very respected in the community.

Pat’s vision was that animals have the right to live and to live free of suffering and hardship. It all started for Pat when someone brought him a kitten called Dinky and he looked after it, and then people started bringing him more animals. Then he rented a cottage in the country where it was better to provide a sanctuary for dogs and cats and he got charitable status.

People started looking at him differently and realising what a great person he was; a very humane person.

He was awarded the International Fund for Animal Welfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 2005. Pat died in 2013 but everything we do with the Bright Eyes Animal Shelter is his legacy.

He sort of neglected himself for the animals. He had the semi-derelict cottage for the animals to live in and an old caravan for himself.

Then, in the mid-1990s, he got a mortgage on the cottage and he started getting more volunteers involved. When he died, the mortgage was paid off and the running of the sanctuary was handed to the trustees. I’m a trustee and the chairperson of the trust and, between us, we’ve kept Pat’s work going.

I first met Pat when I moved to Fermanagh in the early 1990s and I got a little dog from him. He was a one-man band then. I helped him from then on. He couldn’t drive and sometimes went around on his bike carrying dogs and cats. So I’d be one of the people who started by giving him lifts, and then, before I knew it, I was part of a group of volunteers that grew up around him.

We rescue dogs and cats, and rehabilitate them; rehome them. We’re lucky to have a lot of new, young volunteers since the pandemic, but there are also a lot more animals who need us.

We’re getting a lot of two-year-old dogs now from when people got them in the first lockdown. They have a lot of issues that we wouldn’t have seen before, like they have been kept away from other dogs so much that they are not properly socialised. Also, people got pups that they didn’t know how to care for or train.

We also take dogs from the local pound after they’ve been there five days and our aim is to rehome them. We run a strictly no-kill policy. If an animal has to be put to sleep, there has to be a really good reason for it. That they are really old, or with no quality of life, or sick or just impossible to rehome. We are very upset every time.

With rescue kittens, we neuter them and rehome them. This is more difficult with feral cats, but it is possible. If you take enough time to work on calming them, they can find homes.

We have a colony of feral cats here, which is unusual. We’ve just built them a new sanctuary. They live a good life, with fresh water and food and an insulated shed. They come down looking for their treat in the morning if you’re late with it, but they live their own life. Some become friendly enough, or sometimes a farmer will take one.

All our animals get a vet check. Our vet bill is about €1,000 to €2,000 a month. We do our best for every animal, which is probably why costs are so high. When you become an animal volunteer, you become a professional beggar, but people are so good.

I don’t know how I got in so deep with this. It happened gradually, from street collections up. I just retired as a trauma nurse after 47 years but I’ve always loved animals. I’d beg, borrow or steal for these animals, and I’m doing it for Pat.

