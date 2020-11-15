Platform: Ann Kealy on the annual Hope Shoebox Appeal

I got into doing the Team Hope shoeboxes - which sends Christmas presents to children in the developing world - about 24 years ago. I was a Girl Guides captain at the time and we got a flyer in the Girl Guides magazine. I thought it was a brilliant idea and decided to do it with the girls that Christmas. We filled 20 or 30 boxes that first year.

I love that it's children helping children. Our children all get so much, especially at Christmas, and it's great for them to go and buy things and put together a shoebox for a child with so little. After a year or two, it started outgrowing people's houses and we needed a premises in Kilkenny. There was just too much stuff. That's when I became more involved and I'm co-coordinator in Kilkenny now.

I had everyone involved by then; my sisters, my mother, everyone. I was all year long picking up bits and bobs that I'd see for shoeboxes, even on holidays. I still do that. I have the spare room in my house full of stuff for shoeboxes.

I involved my children when they were young. They're adults now and my daughter has her own child, Harper, who is almost three. Even very small children can understand the concept. Last year, my granddaughter filled up her own shoebox and handed it over happily. "That's my shoebox for my girl," she kept saying.

This year, she's going in to my spare room and looking at all the stuff and asking, "Why can't I do my shoebox?"

I've told her it's because everyone is sick, so, this year, we can go online and shop for the shoeboxes, the way mammy and granny shop online.

This year, you can go online and, for €20, you can build a shoebox. You still pick from our four Ws, giving children gifts to wear, wash and write with, and something to 'wow' them. The website is broken into the four W categories, and you drag items from each into your online box.

When I started doing shoeboxes, it was run by Samaritan's Purse, but we broke away from them 11 years ago following controversy over adding religious pamphlets into the boxes in the US. That's never been the case in Ireland. Team Hope is a Christian organisation, but we never put in anything religious. We even take out anything religious that people might put in.

The shoeboxes go to Eastern Europe and Africa: Albania, Belarus, Kosovo, Moldova, Romania, Burundi, Congo, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Rwanda and, this year, to Burkina Faso.

Five years ago, I went to Romania to help deliver the shoeboxes. It was an amazing trip, and very emotional. I knew there was poverty, but it was far worse than anything I had imagined. The children's reactions varied. Some went so quiet when you gave them the box. They couldn't believe you were handing them gifts. Some took one item out and handed you back the shoebox, not understanding it was all for them.

The first place we went to was a dump that people were living on, and the second was a block of flats even worse than the dump.

The shoeboxes brought the children some excitement. Hope in the darkness. It matters to a child that there's someone out there that cares and that they have something that is theirs. To see a child smelling a bar of soap or inspecting a hat - these things our children take for granted.

This year people were a bit sceptical that the shoeboxes could work online, but they're getting on board now. We need schools to get behind it. It will take an extra push this year.

One school did a fancy dress day and then donated the money to the shoeboxes appeal. I did the Virtual Women's Mini Marathon and raised some money.

Cash is tight with people this year, and they might not have the full €20, but anything they donate will go towards the shoeboxes. Every little bit will keep it going.

