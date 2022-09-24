| 7.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Peter Cunningham: My brother’s death made me long for our lost mourning rituals

Peter Cunningham (left) with his brother Dama Cunningham Expand

Close

Peter Cunningham (left) with his brother Dama Cunningham

Peter Cunningham (left) with his brother Dama Cunningham

Peter Cunningham (left) with his brother Dama Cunningham

Peter Cunningham

My brother died this summer after a tough fight with cancer. Almost to the end, he had lived every day to the full, on his own terms, with immense courage and determination. He was much loved, by his wife, by us, his siblings, and by his many friends. His death occurred in the most up-to-date setting that Ireland can offer: a private room in a Dublin hospital with every conceivable modern medical device to make his last days comfortable, not to mention unfailing and kindly nursing and palliative care.

When my brother died, with his family by his bedside, in those surreal first moments in a world without him, we used our mobile phones to relay the sad news. We then, reluctantly, quietly left his room, left him behind us. It was a moment of the utmost sadness. A nurse affixed the motif of a butterfly, the symbol of the soul, to the door of his room. We sat in the hospital’s family room for an hour, shocked and drained, and then dispersed.

Most Watched

Privacy