Peter Cunningham: My brother’s death made me long for our lost mourning rituals

My brother died this summer after a tough fight with cancer. Almost to the end, he had lived every day to the full, on his own terms, with immense courage and determination. He was much loved, by his wife, by us, his siblings, and by his many friends. His death occurred in the most up-to-date setting that Ireland can offer: a private room in a Dublin hospital with every conceivable modern medical device to make his last days comfortable, not to mention unfailing and kindly nursing and palliative care.

When my brother died, with his family by his bedside, in those surreal first moments in a world without him, we used our mobile phones to relay the sad news. We then, reluctantly, quietly left his room, left him behind us. It was a moment of the utmost sadness. A nurse affixed the motif of a butterfly, the symbol of the soul, to the door of his room. We sat in the hospital’s family room for an hour, shocked and drained, and then dispersed.

Over the days that followed, I felt something missing. I don’t live in Dublin and in our locality no one knew my brother. It was very different to how it had been when I was growing up in the 1950s. We lived in Waterford city, where my father was one of 13 children. His oldest brother died from tuberculosis in the mid-1950s, surrounded by his mother and siblings, at home, in his bed.

It’s important to be at home. My late brother’s most spoken wish to me had been to get home from hospital, but in his case that had been impossible. At home he could not have been attached to the vital modern medical systems that were sustaining him.

When my uncle died, the undertaker that same day affixed a black-bordered card announcing the death to the door of my uncle’s house. The undertaker also pinned or tied those cards to the doors or gates of my uncle’s many siblings around the city. I can still see the card with its fluttering black ribbon tied to our gate. It was fundamental for everyone in the community to know that a large, extended family was in mourning.

My uncle’s family and friends sat in vigil, or wake, around his body for a day and a night. Jews sit shiva — a vigil of seven days. These traditions provide a time for spiritual and emotional healing. My brother was removed from the hospital to the premises of the undertaker where mourners gathered for two hours on the evening before the funeral.

Following my uncle’s death all those years ago, a period of mourning began. My father and his brothers wore either black armbands, or had small, black diamonds of fabric sewn into the left sleeves of their jackets, below the shoulder, which they carried for 12 months. They wore black neckties for the same period. My grandmother and aunts dressed in black. These were traditions that recognised the deep impact of grief which, as anyone who has lost a loved one knows, has no expiry date.

In my uncle’s case, the wider community, particularly those who might not know of the family’s loss, were put on notice by these dress codes that they were in the presence of mourning. Bereavement was recognised and appreciated as an immutable human emotion that must have time to run its painful course.

Following my brother’s death, other than family and close friends, no one knew I was in mourning, no accepted mechanism existed for me to put the world on notice that I was bereaved, that I was wounded and crying inside. The power of the collective to heal those within its midst, one of mankind’s greatest natural strengths, was mostly lost to me.

I know from experience the comfort of receiving personal letters at a time of bereavement. Now, most prefer to post a message on RIP.ie. These words of sympathy are heartfelt, but they are by definition at one remove from the personal connection made in a letter. Everyone loses as a result: the bereaved, the would-be letter-writer for whom such a difficult task can be most rewarding, and posterity for whom the legacy of personal letters is fast becoming a rarity.

We have lost many of the old rituals whose function was to help us over a time of intense suffering. These rituals have been swept away by the speed of modern life which demands instant responses to the merest thought and the continual reinvention of the self.

Social media is most unsuited to dwell for long on matters such as death and grief. The onward charge to discover what will next command the most attention is profoundly unsuited to reflection. It is as if the greatly increased span of our modern lives is simultaneously being eaten up by the frantic demands that technology imposes on our attention.

I cannot return to the past with its healing rituals in times of grief, or to the tight community within which I grew up, I know, but at times like these I wish I could.

