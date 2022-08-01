| 15.7°C Dublin

Pet project: Meet the dog-walking best friends who opened a luxury boutique for pups

... and they came up with the idea while walking their dogs

Karen Breene (left) and Judith Scott at their pets boutique in east Belfast Expand

It’s not every day that high-fliers leave the rat race to open a luxury pet boutique.

But that’s exactly what two Belfast women did — having forged a firm friendship while out walking their dogs.

