Pet project: Meet the dog-walking best friends who opened a luxury boutique for pups

It’s not every day that high-fliers leave the rat race to open a luxury pet boutique.

But that’s exactly what two Belfast women did — having forged a firm friendship while out walking their dogs.

Globetrotting businesswoman Karen Breene and Judith Scott, a seasoned banker, were at the pinnacle of their professions when they chucked in their respective corporate careers — during the pandemic.

But the two animal lovers had their reasons.

“I was exhausted,” said Karen (49), a former global customer service director for BT.

“Work involved extensive travel to Hungary, Brazil, America, India, Europe and beyond, so I flew every week.

“I changed jobs because I wanted to get back in touch with Belfast and spend more time doing something for myself.”

That ‘something’ turned out to be a shop that sells luxury gifts “for dogs, cats and the people that love them”.

‘Murphy & Bailey’ — named after the co-owners’ beloved pooches — was first launched online 21 months ago (October 22, 2020), selling pet accessories.

More recently, though, Karen and Judith (48) opened a physical shop on east Belfast’s busy Belmont Road.

There’s fancy finery for feline fans and dog lovers, but patrons can also indulge in takeaway tea and coffee, as well as tasty treats for four-legged friends and their owners.

Although the founders, both of whom live in east Belfast, share mutual friends, they first got to know each other through walking their dogs (Karen’s Lhasa Apso and Judith’s Sprussel) in Belmont Park.

The inspiration behind the business, which was opened by the pair using “a lot of our collective life savings”, came from Spain, where Karen came across a high-end pet store while on holiday.

“It was selling pets’ beds for €400,” she said.

“The guy there had had a high corporate finance job but gave it all up, moved to Majorca and never looked back.

“I’d gone in to bring Murphy back a present.

“Then, when I thought about it, I realised there wasn’t anywhere in Northern Ireland where you could buy cool dog stuff.” Although that visit planted a seed, it would be another three years before Karen gave up work but, in the meantime, she “set up a blog for Murphy”.

Conversations with Judith began, a website followed and then, three years ago, they attended their first event as Murphy and Bailey — ‘Pooch Social’ at the Dirty Onion bar in Belfast city centre.

“We had a stall, selling the stuff we sold on the website — keyrings, water bottles, stationery, cards, soaps and some puffer coats,” said Karen.

“We were immediately blown away by the appetite for dog coats and jumpers,” said Judith.

“There were also things that were a bit different — crisps and popcorn for dogs.”

Judith, who previously worked in business development and commercial lending, said her dramatic career change, after 27 years in banking, was made easy after conversations with Karen.

“Work had been getting tougher over the last number of years,” she said.

“I’d had family bereavements, including the loss of my 46-year-old husband Andy, who had MS, four years ago. For me, it was a bit of a reassessment, really.”

With the brand starting out as a small online shop, the owners soon realised there was a local market for pet-themed goods and quality products.

Their store subsequently became a well-known local pet haven with an outdoor seating area and dressing room for four-legged furry friends to ‘model’ the latest fashions.

Having taken over the old Strand Electrical store, which was an empty shell, Karen and Judith have invested almost £100,000 fitting out the premises over the past two years — expanding over two floors and, recently, taking additional office and storage in the neighbouring building.

Among their items are bespoke locally produced goods like Northern Ireland-themed dog bandanas, as well as goods from a range of other small businesses.

Murphy & Bailey also stocks products from the Irish Woollen Workshop in Sligo, which produces luxury sheepskin beds; Mud Ireland Pottery in Portadown, which makes dishes; and Belfast company Dribbly Yak, a maker of wooden pet-themed Christmas decorations.

Customers mostly come from the local area but, at weekends, “people travel from all over Northern Ireland and the Republic”.

There’s also a substantial following online, with orders being sent to Australia, America, Canada, Italy, Sweden, Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

“We have 15,000 subscribers on social media and our customer base has been growing steadily,” said Judith.

“There’s a lot of repeat business, and we’ve now introduced loyalty scheme, which customers can join online and collect points for shopping with us.”

A unique selling point is that they are an official partner — and the only local stockist — for the Pawsome Paws Boutique brand.

Murphy & Bailey, however, is well on course to becoming a recognisable brand in its own right — underpinned by its rapidly growing presence on social media.

It features regular launches of new product ranges and even ‘Dog Mum dancing’ amidst a raft of other quirky content.

This is one pet project that has come up trumps.