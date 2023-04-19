| 10.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Pestered, filmed and not left alone: How stranger danger went viral

Image posed (Stock) Expand

Close

Image posed (Stock)

Image posed (Stock)

Image posed (Stock)

Olivia Petter

You’re approached by a stranger. What’s the first thing you do? Do you smile, and start talking to them about the weather? Politely turn around and walk away? Or do you recoil and start to weep? Say it’s the latter. Now imagine a video of you doing that has gone viral on social media – and millions of people are now analysing what brought you to tears, if it’s justified, and whether or not you might have autism.

This is what happened recently to a young woman who was filmed as she was approached in New York’s Times Square by 21-year-old TikTok creator and dancer, Huon Archer. In the video, which has been viewed more than 21 million times on TikTok (and 45 million on Twitter), Archer is seen dancing alongside a queue of women, tapping them on the shoulder and then holding his hand up to them for a high five. The first woman ignores him and moves away. The second appears startled and goes to her friend for support. When Archer taps the second woman’s shoulder, she obliges the high five before placing her hand on the arm of her friend, who starts to cry.

Related topics

More On TikTok

Most Watched

Privacy