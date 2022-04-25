| 11.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Personal updates or irritating rambles? How Ireland’s love affair with WhatsApp voice notes says a lot about us

Voice notes can give messages the emotional nuance often lacking in email and text messages. Photo: Stock Expand

Close

Voice notes can give messages the emotional nuance often lacking in email and text messages. Photo: Stock

Voice notes can give messages the emotional nuance often lacking in email and text messages. Photo: Stock

Voice notes can give messages the emotional nuance often lacking in email and text messages. Photo: Stock

Laura Lynott

When I was little I used to play a game where I’d shake inanimate objects such as cereal boxes down the house phone to my best friend for her to guess the noise.

Thus, it’s perhaps no surprise that I, like many Irish people, have embraced the culture of mobile voice notes with gusto.

Most Watched

Privacy