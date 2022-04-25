Personal updates or irritating rambles? How Ireland’s love affair with WhatsApp voice notes says a lot about us

When I was little I used to play a game where I’d shake inanimate objects such as cereal boxes down the house phone to my best friend for her to guess the noise.

Thus, it’s perhaps no surprise that I, like many Irish people, have embraced the culture of mobile voice notes with gusto.

However, while my child’s play was not everyone’s cup of tea back in the 1980s, I admit as somewhat of an amateur actress, I loved the element of performance entailed in the “what’s the noise” phone call – just as I do today with voice notes.

I can let my partner know the exact extent of how I’m feeling on a Monday morning when the weather’s a bit rubbish outside, or I can fill my friend in on any particular semi-comedic moment I may experience at the supermarket.

The amateur dramatist in me loves the act of storytelling and performance involved in voice notes.

However, while many of us are busy narrating our own WhatsApp or iMessage chats for friends and family, others are tut-tutting at those who create mini podcasts instead of just picking up the phone or texting.

But does the ability to voice note state something about us as people?

The trend seems to be most popular with millennials and I almost, almost, can squeeze myself into that category - though not quite. My friends in their late 20s and early 30s, seem to, love sending and receiving voice notes.

However, when I cross that age boundary and send voice notes to older friends and even my partner, who is in fact three years my junior, they absolutely hate it.

One friend, in his 50s, who lives abroad, downright refuses to answer my personal and artistically authenticated narrations. He will only do phone calls – which I admit, I don’t have much time for - or texts.

While I have friends in their forties who have yet to jump on the voice-note bandwagon.

So, it is apparent that age is a factor with regards to the culture of voice notes. But it’s not only age. My partner is three years my junior and he can’t stand voice notes.

Yet, he can actually and only just, categorise himself in the millennial age category – a fact he proudly states on occasion much to my Generation X bemusement.

After all, my generation created punk and didn’t come up with terms such as “adulting" for why someone in their 30s still felt like a child. Hey ho.

Even now, when he has broken a bone in his left hand, he’d rather text with his good hand than send a voice note – a task I really do imagine is much easier and more fun. But no, he wants to text, so he texts and when I voice note, he puts up with it, answering it in text but never, ever engaging in the vworld of voice notes.

My younger friends give me regular blow-by-blows of their days. The baby won’t sleep and I can hear the exhaustion in their voices.

But deliriously, they suddenly sound excited at the prospect of a far-off night out. Or there’s the friend who’s uber dramatic and tells me how topsy turvy their day at work is and how they feel like moving country.

I smile when I listen to friends back home in Manchester. One is constantly single and fills me in on yet more dating drama while the other is almost zen-like in her voice notes. Listening to her makes me feel immediate calm and brings me straight back to my roots.

In each of the voice notes I receive, I hear my friends and I feel emotionally connected to them, as I hope they do when they hear me.

There’s something a little special about that. It means that even if we are busy, we can take a little break to catch up on the other’s life – because after all, isn’t that what makes us human? Emotional connection.

A text often feels flat nowadays. I’ve had disagreements after texts, where either I or the recipient, hasn’t understood the context or the intended humour behind a comment.

Many of us don’t have a whole lot of time left for long, involved phone calls anymore. For my friends, who tend to prefer this medium of communicating, I do engage and I love to hear their voices during a call but I’m happy to voice note away to anyone else.

Earlier this month, Kerry’s own Donie O’Sullivan, a CNN journalist, tweeted his confusion at the Irish love affair with voice notes.

“When did the Irish start sending voice notes instead of texts?” he wrote. Amid answers to the tweet came Irish people confessing their love or hate for the communication method. One woman wrote: “It’s too late for me… my mother sends me eight-minute ones. Save yourself…”

Another admitted her voice notes were akin to podcasts. One parent said her teenager was busy sending voice notes to their friend when she was trying to talk to her child. “It’s very confusing for aul ones like me,” she said.

Another responded: “The freedom of a good ramble. They can be 10-minute personalised podcasts from your mates.”

Meanwhile, I’m wondering if there’s anyone who’d engage in shaking the odd household item down their voice notes?

I’m all for reliving the 1980s in these post-pandemic days.