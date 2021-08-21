‘People love to hate Love Island but nobody is scrutinising its toxic relationship with fast fashion. We the fans have the power to uncouple this union’

People love to hate Love Island. The oily sun-crisped shoulders of the show’s contestants have had major societal issues foisted upon them season after season, with a dour and cynical commentariat demanding innocuous 20-year-old models take responsibility for national issues of negative body image, mental health problems and the poor diversity of reality TV shows. Love Island, like any long sun holiday, ends with a whimper rather than a roar. Trundling towards Monday’s lethargic finale, I wonder why it’s still so rare that Love Island is scrutinised for its grubbiest vice: the dedicated fast-fashion industry that’s circling the show like a satellite, and snowballing to grotesque proportions with every year.

The Love Island audience is regularly and incorrectly maligned for being cruel and stupid, usually by people who know nothing at all about the show. My own experience is that Love Island viewers can actually be moralistic to an extreme. Despite their age profile, the show’s fans usually have an old-fashioned, almost naïve reverence for monogamous “true love” relationships. Love and devotion are awarded and applauded. Infidelity, bogus affections and hidden agendas are quickly detected and rarely forgiven. The “unseen” hands of the producers are frequently slapped on the wrists by viewers who feel that a blossoming romance has been unjustly weeded for the sake of television, and the instant moral outcry of the audience when Love Island veers too close to cruelty has and will influence the shape of the show. But the righteous fans have a major blind spot when it comes to the egregious environmental impact of Love Island’s fast-fashion footprint.

Nobody gets booted off Love Island faster than a contestant who is seen by us to only be there for the “PLT deal”. This is a little two-faced from an audience that will decide someone has succeeded on the show if they emerge with a “Molly-Mae” level of commercial success (the 2019 runner-up recently signed a £1m deal with fast-fashion brand PrettyLittleThing). Women who do well on Love Island will almost always end up with their own clothing range full of one-and-done Instagram dresses, which will often, if not always, sell out. So for as long as Love Island exists, it is exponentially increasing the volume of cheap, mass-produced and utterly unsustainable clothing in the world.

In fact, the micro-industry that leeches off Love Island kicks into gear as soon as contestants arrive in the villa, with the full compliance and approval of the show. Lucky Lycra merchants officially partner with Love Island, delivering kilos and kilos of clothes to the villa every week to ensure no contestant needs to wear the same bikini twice over the course of eight weeks. As soon as an outfit is broadcast to millions of people, it’s available to buy, often by searching the contestant’s name on the shop’s website. To be clear: these are clothes that are almost deliberately designed to be unsustainable. Dresses too spectacular to be photographed in twice. Clothing brands worn on Love Island will work with “fashion finder” social media accounts, which are devoted to trawling the internet to seek out women asking where Kaz got her bikini or Faye bought her dress. These accounts make a small fee from the clothing companies every time they offer a link to someone who goes on to make a purchase. This creates a smooth pipeline between a girl sitting on her couch admiring an outfit on TV and a website that lets her buy it. These are clothes that would not be bought, and may not even have been created, if it wasn’t for Love Island. I’m a Love Island ultra: my affection for the show is deep and intense. I’m offended by sweeping generalisations that suggest people like me give our tacit support to vile social media abuse suffered by some contestants, as a trade-off for our own entertainment and enjoyment. I would never dream of making the same claim of anyone who enjoys football, despite the racist abuse that plagues the sport. When something is enjoyed by millions of people, you lose the ability to totally control it. But I can’t defend the volume of fast fashion that is generated and hawked by Love Island, mainly because I think it’s within the gift of us as viewers to stop it. The ethics of reality TV have evolved beyond recognition from the exploitative first iterations of Big Brother at the turn of the millennium, and Love Island is an emerging example of this. The show is now under intense pressure from an audience that’s hyper-conscious of mental health issues, meaning Love Island has some of the most robust safeguards and screening processes in television. When it errs, the audience response is swift and ferocious. We’ve all known for a long time now what the environmental problem with brands like Boohoo, PLT and I Saw It First are. The issue seems significantly more serious in a season where Love Island’s cheerful closing credits have blended into late-night current-affairs shows discussing raging wildfires and cataclysmic climate-change reports. Any of the new directions that Love Island has taken recently has been because it was following its audience. We know the show is malleable to ethical pressure: if it doesn’t have its own social conscience, it knows well enough to listen to ours. If the audience demanded that it divorce itself from unethical clothing brands, it would. Love Island and fast fashion is a toxic relationship, which we have the power to uncouple.