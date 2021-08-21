| 15.9°C Dublin

‘People love to hate Love Island but nobody is scrutinising its toxic relationship with fast fashion. We the fans have the power to uncouple this union’

Ellen Coyne

Liberty and Jake from Love Island.

Liberty and Jake from Love Island.

People love to hate Love Island. The oily sun-crisped shoulders of the show’s contestants have had major societal issues foisted upon them season after season, with a dour and cynical commentariat demanding innocuous 20-year-old models take responsibility for national issues of negative body image, mental health problems and the poor diversity of reality TV shows. Love Island, like any long sun holiday, ends with a whimper rather than a roar. Trundling towards Monday’s lethargic finale, I wonder why it’s still so rare that Love Island is scrutinised for its grubbiest vice: the dedicated fast-fashion industry that’s circling the show like a satellite, and snowballing to grotesque proportions with every year.

The Love Island audience is regularly and incorrectly maligned for being cruel and stupid, usually by people who know nothing at all about the show. My own experience is that Love Island viewers can actually be moralistic to an extreme. Despite their age profile, the show’s fans usually have an old-fashioned, almost naïve reverence for monogamous “true love” relationships. Love and devotion are awarded and applauded. Infidelity, bogus affections and hidden agendas are quickly detected and rarely forgiven. The “unseen” hands of the producers are frequently slapped on the wrists by viewers who feel that a blossoming romance has been unjustly weeded for the sake of television, and the instant moral outcry of the audience when Love Island veers too close to cruelty has and will influence the shape of the show. But the righteous fans have a major blind spot when it comes to the egregious environmental impact of Love Island’s fast-fashion footprint.

Nobody gets booted off Love Island faster than a contestant who is seen by us to only be there for the “PLT deal”. This is a little two-faced from an audience that will decide someone has succeeded on the show if they emerge with a “Molly-Mae” level of commercial success (the 2019 runner-up recently signed a £1m deal with fast-fashion brand PrettyLittleThing). Women who do well on Love Island will almost always end up with their own clothing range full of one-and-done Instagram dresses, which will often, if not always, sell out. So for as long as Love Island exists, it is exponentially increasing the volume of cheap, mass-produced and utterly unsustainable clothing in the world.

