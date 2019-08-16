Dog grooming no longer means a flea bath and a once over with a clippers.

Pawfection: Would you pay for your dog to have a facial?

Things have got a bit more sophisticated, and dog owners can avail of a range of spa treatments.

Petmania have introduced a new and indulgent spa menu which includes aromatherapy baths, and canine facials.

The Deep Cleansing Blueberry Facial is an organic and vegan friendly treatment designed to rejuvenate a dog’s appearance and stop them looking dog tired (I’ll get me coat).

Groomers gently remove excess hair from around the eye, face and fringe area before applying a deep cleansing treatment to remove any tear staining around the eyes.

“Dogs can’t wipe their eyes and mouth so this treatment helps remove the discolouration,” Petmania spokesperson Emily Miller said.

It is finished off with application of an intensive moisturising treatment to the pooch's nose to help protect the skin.

“Moisturising the nose protects it. A dog’s nose is always exposed so they can become dry and cracked and this nourishes the skin, and can help retain the black colour.”

Petmania has 12 branches around Ireland and groom around 25,000 dogs a year.

The pet accessory and services industry is growing at a rate of knots.

A 2018 Allianz pet insurance survey estimated that each dog and cat costs their owner an average of €1,250 a year between food, toys, grooming and treats.

In Europe, the pet accessories and services industry is bringing in revenues of €18.5 billion each year.

In the UK, there is even a market for ‘fur-jazzles’ – where dogs are dyed every shade of the rainbow.

The salon used to provide paw-dicures but have replaced this with a more advanced ‘paw care treatment’.

“We use an exfoliating scrub on the paw pads and remove any dirt. Then we trim excess hair from the paw area, trim the nails which is very important especially if it’s an indoor dog.”

The dogs paws are then smothered in an intense moisturising balm, and nail polish applied.

“Dogs don’t wear shoes, if they are walking over rough or hot ground then their paws can get cracked,” Emily explained.

They also offer de-shedding therapy which consists of a mud cleanse and a vigorous massage, and skin soothing treatments for blemishes, and wrinkle balm to stop skin irritation in the deep folds on basset hounds faces.

For puppies with first time nerves about attending the salon, they have an introductory package to allow them to become accustomed to the sights and sounds of the salon.

The Blueberry Facial costs €10 while the aromatherapy baths range from €40 - €85 depending on the size and fur type of your dog.





