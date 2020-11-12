| 11.4°C Dublin

Pass the hankies: Why that SuperValu ad has left you sobbing

From Coca-Cola and John Lewis to Guinness and the ESB, the best ads feel like part of Christmas tradition the first time you see them

Christmas present: Conor whispers to his elf in this year's SuperValu Christmas TV ad Expand

Tanya Sweeney

As if this week hasn’t been ‘there’s something in my eye’ enough after Joe Biden and vaccine hopes, along come the Christmas adverts that have officially sent our tear ducts into overdrive.

With their photogenic cherubs, twinkling lights and bell-heavy jingles, the emotions of an entire nation have seemingly been wrung out by SuperValu’s festive offering.

