Party on: The new rules for your new year's eve bash

Forget crowded bars, pricey taxis or freezing outdoors for fizzling fireworks - everyone knows the best way to see in the new year is with an amazing house party. But if you want to be the host with the most, what should you serve? How many people should make the guest list? And, most importantly, how can you get rid of them once the last of the bells has chimed? From playlists to plonk, we've asked some of Ireland's top party people for their tips to make your NYE bash the best possible start to 2020.

1 Accept it will cost money

Yes, you can ask guests to BYOB but if you're going to have people round to your home - and want them to have a good time - then you need to fork out a bit of cash. Party planner Steven Duggan of stevendugganevents.com hails from Sligo but is now based in London where he specialises in luxury private parties and can count Elton John, Adele and Simon Cowell as clients. He reckons a great house party can be achieved on a budget of €500-€1,000. He says: "If you're going to invite people into your home then you want to do it right." As well as spending on food and drink he believes it's worth spending on things that will give your party an edge in people's memories. "Lights outside the house, waiters with a welcome drink on trays at the door, a mixologist and entertainment (like a live musician) can all give a party a real wow factor without costing as much as you probably think," he says.

2 Invite more guests than you actually want (they won't all turn up, honest)

"Over-inviting always works!" insists Steven. "If you invite 50 there'll be 20-30pc who won't make it for various reasons."

3 ...but keep it under 50

Ruth Roslyn of eventshire.ie explains: "Forty to 50 guests is a good number if a house is open-plan and spacious or, for a smaller house, 30 is a good number and keeps the party intimate but large enough for a fun atmosphere. If guest numbers reach over 50 the lack of bathrooms becomes a big issue."

4 Time your ETA with guests' dinner plans in mind

"Be very careful with timings," warns Steven. "You want to get them slightly before dinner so with nearly every event we do, we kick off at 7pm." His reasoning is that, so long as you've food on the go, people will come direct from work to a 7pm do, whereas any later and they'll head elsewhere to get dinner first - then not arrive until well after 9pm. However, party planner Caroline Gardiner of Party Professionals Ltd is a fan of later arrival time. "I recommend clients to start at around 9.30pm on NYE because it keeps momentum going past 12am," she explains.

5 Do not serve steak

...Or chicken wings or anything that's tricky to eat with one hand and standing. "Small bites, canapés and bowl food is best," recommends Steven. Or, if you want to follow in the footsteps of some of his more high-end clients, "sushi and paella are very popular." And stagger your food service (if possible to include a small, but carb-heavy, midnight feast) - it keeps momentum going.

6 Allow at least five canapés per guest

That's the canapé ratio rule. But bulk it out with crudities and dips - low-cost and easy to prepare ahead. "It can also be fun to look into other countries' culinary New Year's Eve traditions," suggests Mark Staunton from Junction Productions. "For example, in Spain at midnight, everyone eats 12 grapes."

7 Shine with great lighting

All the planners we spoke to were emphatic about the massive difference good lighting makes to a party's vibe. "Considering your house is already decorated with Christmas décor, I would highly recommend professional coloured uplights and some moving coloured lights on the ceiling," says Ruth. "These can be used instead of domestic house lightening which will make your Christmas fairylights and décor look even more bling." "Lighting is key," agrees Mark. "There's nothing worse than a party that is too bright or too dark. If you create the right ambience, your guests will feel comfortable and enjoy themselves much more."

8 Wow with on-trend wine

Look on-trend for 2020 by stocking up on Riesling and Beaujolais. Aidan McGrory from JN wine explains: "Regions that were considered sub-par are very much on trend for 2020. For white wines this includes Loire Muscadet, German Riesling and Portugal's Vinho Verde. For reds, Beaujolais (not Nouveau!) is looking very popular, it's part of Burgundy, offering wines in similar style to its more prestigious northern cousin but without the big prices!" And ask your wine merchants if they'll do sale or return to take the worry out of over-buying or (worse) running out.

9 Conduct the conversation

No-one wants their party dominated with awkward political chat or worse still, total silence. A nice option is to leave cards around the party with fun 'opener questions' to break the ice and get people mingling. Even if it feels a bit cringe you'll be surprised how into it people tend to get.

10 Ditch the decks for an iPhone playlist

Unless you're hiring a winter marquee - which is actually a popular option - the addition of a DJ to most front rooms will just look cramped. Create a classic playlist on your phone (but stick it on flight mode, as nothing kills the buzz like the tunes cutting out for incoming calls). "Put aside your own complete favourites and pepper the playlist with some flavour of what you know your friends love," recommends DJ Kate Brennan-Harding. "Between 8pm and 10 everyone wants to chat so the music should be something that sets your foot tapping (think disco like Diana Ross' 'Upside Down' and pop tracks from this year like Niall Horan's 'Nice To Meet You'), by 10 it's safe to take the tempo up with some classic '80s and '90s then, getting close to midnight, when merriness has descended, cheesy goodness is always a winner. And don't feel you have to have 'Auld Lang Syne' at 12, it's amazing how many times I've played Enya's 'Orinoco Flow' at the end of a festival to a rapturous reaction!"

11 Avoid plunging necklines and batwing sleeves

"Batwing sleeves make serving food so much more difficult than it needs to be, and avoid low necklines as you'll spend a lot of time stooping over refilling guests' drinks," reveals fashion/lifestyle journalist Marie Kelly. And steer clear of silk since something is bound to spill. "Sequins immediately look like you've made an effort, so a sequin T-shirt s perfect if you're the hostess, you can move freely and comfortably but bring a touch of sparkly to the evening's proceedings," adds Marie.

12 Tailor your fizz accordingly

"If you're hosting a large party, a good prosecco will always fit the bill; if it's a smaller gathering for dinner, perhaps a good Crémant. But if it's a quiet night in with loved ones splash out on Champagne - you're worth it!" says Aidan.

13 Have a kissing corner

"Always be sure to hang up some mistletoe in a corner," grins Caroline. "Have it well sign-posted and lit up as this is a talking point, and who knows what could happen in this corner?"

14 Keep the clean-up operation simple

Channel your inner Greta Thunberg by using eco-friendly disposable bamboo plates and cutlery that look good, won't break the bank and keep washing up to a minimum.

15 Happy New Year… now get out

You've welcomed in 2020 and now all you want to do is say goodnight - but how to tactfully get rid of your guests? "Gently turn up the lighting while turning down the music," says Caroline. "If all people can hear are dishwashers going, they soon leave. I like to offer people a reliable local cab company - hearing 'can I get you a cab?' can only mean one thing!"

