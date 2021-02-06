| 5.5°C Dublin

Parklife: How the great outdoors became our new living rooms

Bernie Mangan playing the saxophone in Saint Anne's Park. Photo: Mark Condren Expand

Nicola Anderson

After nine months of coming to the park every day, Brian Rogers has learned a few things – about the world of nature around him and about himself.

He is a sight to behold, almost completely engulfed by cooing pigeons, as he sits on the root of a tree, calmly hand-feeding a slice of bread to an eager young swan who looks at him with bright black eyes.

It’s like a scene from Home Alone 2 – but even Brenda Fricker didn’t have the swans of Central Park eating out of her hands. The birds of St Stephen’s Green came to trust Brian after he rescued this same swan as a lost cygnet, reuniting it with its mother. Once the bigger bird began to trust him, the pigeons followed, along with the doves. Not to mention the squirrels – the other day, Brian fed two of them some peanuts from his hands.

