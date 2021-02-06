Parklife: How the great outdoors became our new living rooms

After nine months of coming to the park every day, Brian Rogers has learned a few things – about the world of nature around him and about himself.

He is a sight to behold, almost completely engulfed by cooing pigeons, as he sits on the root of a tree, calmly hand-feeding a slice of bread to an eager young swan who looks at him with bright black eyes.

It’s like a scene from Home Alone 2 – but even Brenda Fricker didn’t have the swans of Central Park eating out of her hands. The birds of St Stephen’s Green came to trust Brian after he rescued this same swan as a lost cygnet, reuniting it with its mother. Once the bigger bird began to trust him, the pigeons followed, along with the doves. Not to mention the squirrels – the other day, Brian fed two of them some peanuts from his hands.

This is far from his usual terrain. He is not a vet, he is a developer – “I made a fortune and I lost a fortune” he says of the last crash – but when the anxiety of lockdown struck, the Belfast native found himself with a large hole in his life that only the serenity of life in the park seemed to fill.

“It passes the day. I don’t know what I’d do if I didn’t have this,” he says.

He is not alone. Despite hail, rain or even the looming snowfall, we are taking to the outdoors like never before – greatly assisted by the high-tech, wicking marvels of modern outdoor gear.

Lockdown life is park life, providing us with a walk and some quiet time spent in contemplation outside, or a socially distanced chat. It is our only real escape, the sole consolation that stops the four walls from closing in on us, the last thing that stands between us and house arrest.

Our parks have become our new replacement living rooms. Taking a book, our park becomes a library, a takeaway coffee transforms it into a cafe, with a laptop or phone it becomes an office, while using the outdoor fitness equipment makes it a pretty good alternative to a gym. All the hustle and bustle of our former lives has migrated there, as the wildlife looks on, bemused.

“It’s a chance to get out,” say Zoe Hammerstein and Alyssa Clark, both from the States and over here studying. They are sitting in the green eating homemade Kouign-amann, a Breton butter cake, off proper plates and forks. “Delicious,” says Zoe.

“Aspects of the lockdown are really difficult,” says Indigo Lewisohn, who with friend Chloe Scanlan, both studying photography, came in to college from Monkstown to pick up some equipment, taking the opportunity to sit in the park for a bit since it is outside their 5km limit. “There are no parties to pull you away from your work and there are also no rewards. It’s just repetitive.”

For Brian, sitting in the park has helped ease the anxiety of what lies beyond the lockdown on a financial level. He knows of many developers who cannot get access to credit from the banks. If a crash like the last one is looming, he is ‘out of here,’ he says.

In the meantime, his routine in the park has helped him to discover his hitherto unknown affinity with birds.

“Three months ago, a man came up to me and said ‘if you can do it, I can do it’ and he tried to feed the swans but he ended up with a very nasty bite on the face.”

From under another tree, this time in St Anne’s Park in Raheny in Dublin, floats the clear sounds of a saxophone – Somewhere Over the Rainbow, dreamily and almost unbearably poignant, as children splash in puddles and people sit around with takeaway coffees, waiting for normal life to resume with as much patience as they can muster.

“I’m not allowed to practice at home,” says retired primary school principal, Bernie Mangan.

Her children who are now grown up ‘like what they like’ in terms of music – but they’re not very keen on the sax, she thinks. And mindful of neighbours working from home on either side, she has taken to coming to the park, playing under a yew tree to stay dry.

“People keep trying to give me money but I tell them I’m only practising,” she says.

She knows of two other women around her own age in the locality who play the sax and who have taken to playing it outside during the pandemic.

Her husband bought the instrument for her 10 years ago but she was too busy and it’s only since she retired three-and-a-half years ago that she’s started to play.

“I’m sorry I didn’t take it up 50 years ago,” she says.

At the other side of the same park, Pat Nolan and Martin Whelehan are working out on the outdoor keep fit equipment, adding bungee ropes for strength training. They were members of a local gym for the past 36 years but it has now been forced to close its doors for good because of the pandemic.

“When they closed the place down it felt like somebody died on me,” said Martin.

Working out in the park is not the same. They miss the camaraderie.

“He needs the steam room,” Pat laughs of Martin. But it ‘helps the head’ during Covid they both agree.

On a cloudy day, Bull Island in nearby Clontarf is as busy as it would be in July, with dozens of people strolling the causeway. Mairead McIlvenna, a healthcare worker, is currently on maternity leave and tries to get out of the house at least once a day with daughters Lucy (2) and six month old Abigail.

“I just bring them out regardless of the weather. Abigail has a lovely sleep and it just clears the head,” she says.

Originally from Roscommon, she misses the contact with her parents and her sister. But she remains hopeful of the impact of the vaccine. “And in the meantime, this is a chance to spend precious moments together,” she says, as she looks across the bay.