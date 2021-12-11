Panti Bliss interview: ‘Wearing the glittery dress in public is still a radical act’

It’s an hour of the day when not even the most dogged drinkers have started yet, and Pantibar is, thus far, having a quiet 14th birthday. I knock hesitantly on the door, like it’s a speakeasy, and Rory O’Neill answers. I’ve been told it’s a three-plus-hour transformation process to become the vertiginous hostess Panti Bliss, and it seems unfair to demand that level of spadework and wig-straightening when I’ve seen her in full flight sardonic so many times. As he explains, anyway, she and he are just different parts of the same person. Panti’s backstory is his backstory. He’d dress as her full-time were it not for the effort it takes.

“When people want me to be serious, they really want Rory to do the interview, which always makes me laugh, because most of them know me because I made very serious points in drag, you know?”

And it’s a serious moment. The bar is under threat. Local residents around the Capel Street area in Dublin city centre have objected to the renewal of Pantibar’s licence. He says that he has no opportunity to defend himself because the residents did not come to him before making the objection. They have objected to rubbish from products Pantibar doesn’t even sell — “Fat Frogs or whatever” — being left on the streets.

“I’m not sure if maybe they don’t really understand what they’re asking, because to object to a pub’s license is the nuclear option. I mean, you are asking them to close down that business forever.”

He’s also been frustrated at the slowness to pedestrianise Capel Street by Dublin City Council. I wonder what he thinks of the council’s CEO, Owen Keegan? “Do I think that Owen Keegan is a great city manager? No, I don’t. I think his instincts are all wrong, and he doesn’t understand what’s great about the city. It drives me mad that it’s an unelected position too. We need a directly elected mayor for the city, because only someone who is responsible to the electorate will do it right, you know?”

It feels strange, in a way, to hear the ‘Queen of Ireland’ having to deal with such grubby issues. But many twists and turns of the Panti story over the last decade have seemed quite unlikely. He was an accidental activist who appeared in the right place at the right time — and he acknowledges much of the heavy lifting toward marriage equality had already taken place by the time he became the movement’s figurehead. His criticising of journalists John Waters and Breda O’Brien, and the Iona Institute, during a 2014 interview on The Saturday Night Show, which was pretty much the starting gun for the referendum, was unplanned, he says.

“It never struck me for a moment that I wasn’t supposed to say what I said. I was answering a question. I thought it was all pretty obvious.”

At first, only some lawyers and media people knew that Waters and several members of the Iona Institute, including O’Brien, had sent solicitors’ letters to RTÉ. When the broadcaster paid out, rather than fighting the claims in court, it was reported on, and the narrative became about free speech and the appropriate use of public funds. O’Neill says he would have preferred RTÉ had “fought it all the way” but recognised that they were also “getting me out of a sticky situation”. An apology was also broadcast on the show.

O’Neill later got solicitors’ letters sent personally to him (from Waters, O’Brien, journalist David Quinn and psychiatrist Patricia Casey) but the threat of any legal action quietly went away.

“I’m quite sure that if you asked those people now, they all regret ever saying a single word about it, I assume. I’m putting words in their mouths here, but my educated guess would be that they look back and see that as a mistake. They should have just said nothing, and nobody would have ever remembered, or cared. You wouldn’t be talking to me here probably either. And so, in the end, essentially I won the PR war, if you want to put it that way.”

Indeed, he’s gone global. The Noble Call speech on the stage at the Abbey became a seminal moment in the campaign and went viral online, prompting shoutouts from everyone from Stephen Fry to Madonna. It was another accidental moment, he says, borne from the convenience of him living beside the Abbey Theatre and knowing the director of the play that had just been performed, and the fact that decades of drag had honed his instincts for performance. “I wasn’t some Machiavellian genius… After it, I hopped in a cab and went off.”

He was the figurehead of the campaign, but an unusual one in an international context. It was often thought that the key to advancing gay rights was showing ‘they’re just like straight people’ and looking as plain and corporate as Pete Buttigieg. Interestingly, there were even times during our marriage referendum when O’Neill was asked to appear as Rory rather than Panti. He would be told, “Oh, they want you to present the guy in a shirt and a suit, unthreatening and all that. And normally, you wouldn’t expect to put a drag queen in that position. During the campaign, there were many discussions about that; about when and when not I could be useful. I didn’t always agree, but I understood.”

When the referendum was duly passed, all of the front pages the next day blazed with images of him presiding over the happy crowds at Dublin Castle. Somewhat ironically, he’d never been too fussed about getting married himself (“I just felt that if the gays wanted to be as boring and ordinary as everybody else, they should be allowed to be”) but, in 2019, he got hitched to his Brazilian husband, Anderson Cabrera. It was a pragmatic decision as much as anything, O’Neill says.

“He’d been here a few years. We’d been together a few years, and then it was getting to the point where it was becoming difficult for him to stay. He was looking at doing a university course and stuff, of things he had no particular interest in doing, but it would have allowed him to stay. There was a big obvious solution staring us in the face. So yeah, and it used to slightly sort of annoy me that I felt like outside forces had conspired to make me the marrying kind. But then I say that to people and so many straight couples say to me, ‘Oh, everybody feels that.’ So many people end up getting married because [of] mortgages, babies, family, whatever — just all of it. And that very few people have the full-on, romantic thing. So that made me feel better about it.”

The cultural differences are more about “food and soap operas and that kind of thing” and they understand that each needs his space. “I wouldn’t drag him along to some dinner with Shirley Temple Bar and Brendan Courtney, because he’d be bored out of his mind.”

If settling down chafes slightly, it’s part of a broader discomfort with becoming “defanged and mainstreamed”. He’s a ratepayer, a brand spokesman (we’re meeting because he’s part of a campaign for TK Maxx) and an RTÉ Guide cover star, and sometimes it seems a bit far from the reasons he became what he is. “I got into drag because it was fun and punk and transgressive and discombobulated and confronting and two fingers to everyone and everything. I got into it because it was stupid fun.”

It mattered during the referendum that Panti was a boy from a farm in the west. He grew up in Ballinrobe, Co Mayo, in the 1970s, when the only gay person he knew of was Mr Humphries in Are You Being Served? and the only reference he could find anywhere to homosexuality was in Desmond Morris’ anthropological book The Naked Ape, which he kept under the bed “like it was a Jazz mag”. “When YMCA was a number-one hit all over the country, and everybody in discos up and down the country is doing the YMCA and all that, people in Ballinrobe had no reference point for ‘San Francisco leather queen’. They just saw a guy in a motorcycle jacket.”

He went to Gormanston College boarding school in Co Meath, which was, lamentably, “nothing like Brideshead Revisited”, and he decided to go to art college in Dún Laoghaire in the hope of meeting another gay person — and indeed he did meet one, who is still his best mate. “There were no rainbow flags hanging outside of bars, and there was no internet to tell you where you might find other gays. So it actually was difficult to find. Where the f**k do you find another gay person? But I managed, and it was then, during my college years, when I discovered these underground clubs in basements on Ely Place, and Sides on Dame Street.”

The people who went to those clubs were “a very self-selected group of really radical queers, because in order to get to the point where you were like ‘f**k all of that out there’, you had to get to that point before you would find that place and cross the threshold. It was also at a time when you couldn’t be a flaming open queen and get a good job in the bank, or get married, or all that stuff. So all of the stuff that was expected of you, or your mother wanted for you, was literally not available to you. So you had to choose: flaming queer radicalism or the closet and working in the bank.”

When he came out to his parents, his dad was “absolutely nonplussed. He didn’t care. He was just totally like, ‘Okay, well, whatever.’” And his mother? “I never doubted for a split second that she loved me and all of that, but she took a little longer to square her, at that time, devout Catholicism with the idea of me being gay. She needed to square that off somehow. So that took her a bit longer to really get comfortable with all of that, a process which I think was kick-started by her best friend, really, her brother, who was a Catholic priest in England. He just passed away a couple of years ago but, you know, Catholic priests in England never had the same arrogant swagger that a Catholic priest in Ireland did. He’d been living in heathen England all his life, surrounded by divorce and the gays and whatever.”

Drag was always an extension of “real aspects of my personality”, he says. In the early drag days, he made his own dresses “with glue, tack and snot”, and even his shoes, as the only other women’s option in his size 11 was a pair of “lesbian flats” from a ‘big and tall’ shop. By the time he left Dublin for Japan, the look had become more refined, and he did drag at an “achingly cool” seven-story industrial nightclub, where he humoured people by agreeing that he was from Iceland. He was originally called Latitia, which only became Panti because it was easier for locals to pronounce. And other things were a little lost in translation. He recalls one time when he found out a group of Irish people were visiting for “King Patrick’s Day”, he went around the club vehemently warning the other queens not to say he was Irish. “I didn’t want to have to pretend I missed ham and coddle or whatever.”

He came back in 1995 and stayed with the gay friend he had met in Dún Laoghaire. Dublin was starting to slowly move out of the dark ages. There was an energy in the club scene. The Pod and a number of other nightclubs had sprung up, and it seemed like a more tolerant place. There was very little drag, however, except for Mr Pussy, who was more on the straight cabaret scene.

“So I went to all of the cool clubs that were happening at the time — the fun ones — dressed in drag and made myself the life and soul of the party, and then chose one. And I went there like five weeks in a row or something. And then I just went to them and said, ‘Pay me and I’ll come every single week,’ and they did.”

That same year, he was also diagnosed as HIV positive. “I saw the consultant, and then I had to go in next door and see the social worker, who told you all the ways the State would help you make your dying easier. You would get food allowance and blanket allowance and all these kinds of things, because they assumed you wouldn’t be able to work anymore, and all this kind of stuff. Every single person in the clinic died.”

Though treatments became more and more effective (O’Neill takes medication and his viral load is undetectable, meaning he cannot pass on HIV), he dealt with the stigma in the gay community during his dating years. “It’s extra infuriating to me that there is sort of stigma and stuff, and shaming and stuff within the gay community, because they should f**king know better.” The key, he says, is similar to the thing that changed people’s minds on gay marriage. “In the 1970s, most people in Ireland thought they knew no gays. They believed that they didn’t know any gays, and that wasn’t true. And then, over time, they got to know that. And now, at the moment, most Irish people believe that they don’t know anybody living with HIV, and that is also not true. Everybody knows somebody living with HIV.”

His wild years are behind him. He says he’s not capable of taking drugs any more. He’ll have a quiet family Christmas in Mayo with his family. “It sounds horribly sexist, but the girls generally take charge because they do a good job. I’m a slightly better cook than I used to be, but am I capable of doing the Christmas turkey? No. But I’ll do the washing up and all of that.”

If it sounds like the death of a disco dancer, the renegade heart still beats within. The shows at the bar will go on in the face of its existential crisis, and the thing he loves will never be fully assimilated into the mainstream. “Some 18-year-old lad is jumping around in his sister’s dress and lip-syncing to Lady Gaga this Christmas. That kid may never have had a political thought in his life, but that doesn’t really matter, because what he’s doing is still political. Saying ‘f**k convention’ and wearing the glittery dress in public is still a radical act.”

