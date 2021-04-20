| 7°C Dublin

Pandemic pooches: Will our new obsession with dogs come back to bite us?

Thousands of people have acquired a canine companion since the pandemic hit, but Ireland may not be ready to fully cater for man’s best friend

Dog owner Mairead Casey is campaigning for dog parks in Cork city. Photo: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision Expand
Vet and dog lover Pete Wedderburn Expand

JJ O'Donoghue

By any reckoning, the year of the pandemic has also been the year of the dog. Anywhere you go — within your 20km bubble, of course — you’ll find yourself tripping over lurchers, setters, terriers, hounds, poodles, pugs, and quite possibly even 101 Dalmatians.

Prices have shot up as breeders struggle to keep up with demand, while waiting lists grow ever longer, as more and more households seek a canine companion to keep them company on their daily walk.

