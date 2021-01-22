| 1.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Overwhelmed, overworked and plagued by doubt: Why are so many millennials succumbing to burnout?

Young people are victims of an economic and political system that is stacked against them, argues US writer Anne Helen Petersen, and remote working won't help

Working it out: Anne Helen Petersen&rsquo;s new book explores millennial burnout Expand

Close

Working it out: Anne Helen Petersen&rsquo;s new book explores millennial burnout

Working it out: Anne Helen Petersen’s new book explores millennial burnout

Working it out: Anne Helen Petersen’s new book explores millennial burnout

Amy O'Connor

Two years ago, the American journalist and writer Anne Helen Petersen published an essay entitled ‘How Millennials Became The Burnout Generation’ on Buzzfeed. In it, she wrote of her own experience with burnout and argued that it had become the default “millennial condition”.

Millennials, she said, aren’t spoiled or entitled as older generations often like to suggest. Instead, they exist in a state of perpetual anxiety and exhaustion fuelled in no small part by work, financial insecurity, political instability and social media.

The essay went viral. Seven million people read it. On social media, people spoke about feeling “seen” by it. Petersen (39), says she was taken aback by the response.

Most Watched

Privacy