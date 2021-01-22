Overwhelmed, overworked and plagued by doubt: Why are so many millennials succumbing to burnout?

Two years ago, the American journalist and writer Anne Helen Petersen published an essay entitled ‘How Millennials Became The Burnout Generation’ on Buzzfeed. In it, she wrote of her own experience with burnout and argued that it had become the default “millennial condition”.

Millennials, she said, aren’t spoiled or entitled as older generations often like to suggest. Instead, they exist in a state of perpetual anxiety and exhaustion fuelled in no small part by work, financial insecurity, political instability and social media.

The essay went viral. Seven million people read it. On social media, people spoke about feeling “seen” by it. Petersen (39), says she was taken aback by the response.

“I really thought that it would work like a personal essay in that, you know, maybe 100,000 people would read it and most of them wouldn’t read past the first paragraph, which is often what happens with an article on the internet,” she says, speaking over Zoom from Lummi Island off Washington, where she lives with her partner. “It just took on a life of its own in a way that was very unexpected for me.”

Now she has expanded her internet thesis into a new book called Can’t Even. Petersen draws on academic research, case studies and interviews to explore burnout and attempt to figure out why so many twentysomethings and thirtysomethings find themselves afflicted by this modern malaise.

When many of us hear the word “burnout,” we think of people in high-flying jobs flaming out and exhausting their energy reserves to the point of being unable to work anymore. Indeed, the World Health Organisation defines it as a syndrome caused by “chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed” which can lead to exhaustion and reduced productivity.

Petersen, however, defines it as the “constant need to keep going” and says it affects people from all walks of life, from freelancers to retail workers, student nurses to tech workers.

“You hit the wall but instead of actually stopping, you climb the wall and you just keep going,” she explains. “You hit that point of incredible exhaustion where you feel like there’s none of you left to give but then everything around you says, ‘No time to rest! You’ve just got to keep going. Next project, next full day of work!’ There is no space for pausing or for less work.”

As a result, your life begins to feel like “an endless to-do list”. Everyday errands become overwhelming while activities that were once enjoyable can feel like a chore. Moreover, the lines between work and leisure begin to blur. “Instead of being like, ‘I’m doing these things today!’ everything begins to feel like an obligation,” she says.

Much of what Petersen writes about in her book is specific to the experience of living in America. For instance, she writes about millennials being saddled with student debt or keeping their heads above water by taking on a side gig with Uber. That said, much of what Petersen writes about ought to resonate with Irish millennials.

In Ireland, those of us aged in our twenties and thirties have lived through a tumultuous boom-bust-boom economy. Many of us are earning and saving less than our parents. Things that previous generations took for granted — job security, home ownership, pensions — are increasingly out of reach for us and there is a sense that the rug could be pulled out from under us at any given moment. As Petersen writes, it can sometimes feel as though “you’re trying to build a solid foundation on quicksand”.

The pandemic has only exacerbated this sense of instability. The Deloitte Millennial Survey recently found that 40pc of respondents who said they experience stress stated that their job career prospects contributed “a lot” to their anxiety. There is evidence that young adults experience higher levels of anxiety and depression. Recent research from the CSO found that Irish people aged 18-34 had the lowest levels of overall life satisfaction of any age group.

For us, the jobs market has never been anything but precarious and that has coloured our relationship with work. We have been conditioned to work hard and not complain about it. “Sure, aren’t you lucky to have a job at all?” says the little voice in our head. Long hours, unpaid work placements, out-of-hours Slack messages, work guilt — it’s all par for the course for the Irish millennial employee. Little wonder that some of us might be feeling the strain.

As a twentysomething freelancer living in Dublin, much of what Petersen says rings very true. The need to constantly hustle, the guilt when you dare to take time off, the compulsion to monetise hobbies — it’s all part and parcel of my working life. It’s stressful and is compounded by the fact that I live in the most expensive city in the eurozone and pay through the nose in rent.

As a freelancer, I have come to accept a certain level of stability in my working life — no regular salary, no holidays, no sick leave. It’s a trade-off I am willing to make because I genuinely enjoy what I do. But I would be lying if I said it didn’t take its toll. And I think many of my peers feel the same.

Petersen says she received multiple correspondences from people in Ireland after she published her essay on Buzzfeed. Many told her that burnout was prevalent in Ireland and pointed to the arrival of tech companies to Ireland as one reason why.

“The tech industry has seeded burnout in our soil and allowed it to flourish in a way that it may not have happened otherwise,” she says they told her.

Petersen says that the political and economic climate has also likely added to a sense of anxiety and burnout among Irish millennials.

“If you’re living through times of incredible stress, you get burned out from that,” she explains. “That feeling of national precarity and individual precarity, older generations can relate to that.

“You have to look at it holistically: what does your life feel like? If it feels like everything is tenuous, if it feels like it’s really hard to find stability, you’re going to have these feelings in your life.

“Now you’re like, ‘We have relative national political stability’ but at the same time we’re gripped by this feeling of, ‘How is Brexit going to affect things? Climate change? What’s the future of the country?’

“After the Celtic Tiger, people are feeling like, ‘What is going to happen? Is the bottom going to drop out again?’ People are growing up with that feeling of, ‘We don’t know what the future is going to be economically for us. At any second, the stability that we enjoy could go away’. And that has real effects on people.”

Petersen doesn’t offer any solution to burnout in her book. Instead, she argues that it’s a structural problem that can’t be solved by us as individuals. However, she does see signs that employers and employees alike are beginning to reassess how and where we work.

Indeed, she is now writing another book about remote working and what it will look like when we emerge from the pandemic. While working from home is often presented as a game-changer for employees, she cautions that it has the potential to simply create more unhealthy work habits.

“There is the real risk that with a more flexible work schedule it just means people work more and that work devours more of your life,” she says.

It will take a lot of effort, she adds, to not merely “reproduce the same structures as before”. But it can be done.

“Moving forward, what I’m hoping is that companies figure out how to give people more flexibility while making them work less,” she says. “If you have your own capability to set your hours and you can work in very concentrated times to get what you need to get done, then maybe you could be spending less time dedicated to your job.”

Can’t Even is published by Vintage (RRP €16.99)