| 3.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Out of office: With WFH now a permanent option, can companies outsource office morale?

Stock image Expand
Linsey Dempsey, half of the duo behind the company Sing at Work Expand
Ross Scanlon is also part of the duo behind Sing at Work Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Linsey Dempsey, half of the duo behind the company Sing at Work

Linsey Dempsey, half of the duo behind the company Sing at Work

Ross Scanlon is also part of the duo behind Sing at Work

Ross Scanlon is also part of the duo behind Sing at Work

/

Stock image

There's no such thing as tone deaf, apparently, which is music to my ears as I stand in a corner of my bedroom on a January morning preparing to belt out a song. I've been told I have a nice singing voice, but I'm not sure my children count as reputable judges. It's my first singing lesson from the comfort of my own home with two of Ireland's leading teachers, former opera singers, Linsey Dempsey and Ross Scanlon.

The pair recently set up Sing at Work, a virtual business that allows you to take a break from the four walls of your home and enter a world akin to X Factor, if just for an hour. Having spent years performing and teaching, they realised the potential of using singing to help motivate and improve productivity and well-being in individuals and employees.

Music has always played a significant role in combatting fear and stress, as far back as the Black Death era when people sang hymns for spiritual healing, right through to modern-day Covid-19 lockdown balcony concerts. "There's nothing like music for your well-being, whether you're listening or performing," says Scanlon. Right now, it's become a source of soothing for those riddled with Covid-19 anxiety, along with a glut of online health and well-being services such as yoga, fitness, counselling and personal development courses, all designed to promote well-being and boost morale - and all being provided by employers.

Most Watched

Privacy