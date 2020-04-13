| 6.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Out of office: How coronavirus has changed our working lives forever


Bigger homes, video skills and rethinking the clock: coronavirus could change our working lives forever, writes Niamh Horan

Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire Expand
Coronavirus Ireland: Some people now take it as a &lsquo;&lsquo;given&rsquo;&rsquo; that the end of the office is nigh Expand

Close

Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

PA

Coronavirus Ireland: Some people now take it as a &lsquo;&lsquo;given&rsquo;&rsquo; that the end of the office is nigh

Coronavirus Ireland: Some people now take it as a ‘‘given’’ that the end of the office is nigh

/

Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Niamh Horan

As the Covid-19 pandemic initially took hold, a cartoon from the The New Yorker summed up the new way of working. In it, a man sits at his laptop: “My God, those meetings really COULD have all been emails,” he gasps.

Four weeks in, and the latest sketch paints a very different picture. A man stands in front of a closet and sees his wife hiding behind their clothes: “Dinner is ready if you want to take a break from your personal space.”

Related Content