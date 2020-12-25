| 5.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Our pick of the top 20 People of the Year

Kim Bielenberg and John Meagher look back at 20 names that will be remembered from the last 12 months — from those who lifted our spirits, excelled in their field or who defined some of the key events of 2020

Unmasked: the US president-elect Joe Biden Expand

Close

Unmasked: the US president-elect Joe Biden

Unmasked: the US president-elect Joe Biden

Unmasked: the US president-elect Joe Biden

Kim Bielenberg and John Meagher

Would you have guessed many of these names?

Joe Biden

At 78, Joe Biden became the oldest person to be elected president of the United States.

Privacy