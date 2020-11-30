Open for business: can the high street make a festive comeback or are we hooked on online shopping?

Saoirse Kennedy is the customer all physical retailers fear. Kennedy, a 21-year-old product designer from Kerry, finished her Christmas shopping over the weekend, with the last of her gifts already in the post. All of her shopping was done online, meaning she has no immediate need to visit non-essential retailers when they reopen their doors.

So what were her reasons for buying from online stores only? “I’m still quite nervous about going into shops with the virus,” says Kennedy. “My thought process was that if I start early and buy everything online, I won’t have to go into an actual shop. I’m also in a bubble with my grandparents, so I’m aware of their safety and remaining extra cautious.”

Kennedy is just one of many Irish shoppers who says she will not walk through the doors of a physical store in the weeks running up to Christmas.

While we all shopped online from time to time before 2020, this year, it became frequently the only way we could buy groceries, clothes and other essentials.

With two lockdowns in the space of a year that saw retailers across the country close their doors, our shopping habits changed. Items we might have never bought online were suddenly arriving at our door by courier.

Even when the shops did open, much of the joy had been sucked out of the physical experience of popping into a clothes store or bookshop.

In the age of Covid-19, shoppers can no longer simply saunter in with a coffee in hand, try on an item of clothing and put it back on the rack. Or browse at a make-up counter and handle the goods on offer without thought.

For a previously keen shopper like Kennedy, she says increased restrictions around shopping also played a part in her decision to stay online. “When you think about going to the shops now, you almost have to make a list to make sure you have everything because it’s such a hassle to go in,” she explains. “But I do miss the whole ‘event’ around shopping. I used to always make a day of it with lunch or dinner afterward. I miss the experience.”

So with shopping now more of an effort than an enjoyable excursion, can the shops lure people back in? Well, it will be a challenge. The EY Future Consumer Index has been studying the impact of Covid-19 on consumer behaviour throughout 2020, and its latest study has found 39pc of people will shop more online for things they used to buy in stores.

Meanwhile, 37pc believe the way they shop will change for good. Typically, these next few weeks are some of the busiest for all retailers. The Christmas surge is one they can always depend on.

Usually, the rush begins on Black Friday, which sees offline retailers also benefiting from the online shopping extravaganza. However, this year, with most shops closed, the internet alone reaped the rewards. Leading e-commerce platform Shopify announced record global Black Friday sales of $2.4bn and retailers in the UK said online sales hit record levels.

In a year where jobs were lost and the economy slowed, the idea that spending could remain constant or even increase may be hard to fathom. According to Arnold Dillon, Director of Retail Ireland, Irish households have saved a lot more than usual this year. But will this extra cash be spent online or down shopping streets? “We expect Irish consumers to spend approximately €1.2bn on Christmas 2020,” he says. “Every household will spend around €700, but a lot of shopping has migrated online due to the closure of shops. The retail sector is hoping these savings will be unlocked over the coming weeks.”

If they aren’t, Dillon says physical retailers will be in a dangerous position. “December is a vital trading period for the sector and will be make or break for many retail businesses,” he explains. “It is important that Irish consumers support local and support retailers.”

Dillon also notes that stores are taking extra precautions to entice shoppers who are worried about safety in a store. “Public health is absolute priority, Retailers are taking extra steps to ensure a safer environment, with some implementing extended opening hours so that trade can be spread more evenly throughout the day.”

Small Irish retailers nervous about resuming business can find encouragement from stores that have remained open throughout the second lockdown.

Micheal McCarthy is manager of McKennas Hardware store in Listowel, Co Kerry, and says online shopping has not hindered business. In fact, McKennas has experienced a steady stream of business over the past six weeks.

“It’s been very consistent,” he says. “Electrical has been a very strong mover for us, along with paint and household stock.” McCarthy believes the increase in sales is a product of the push towards shopping local and maintaining a sense of community during these times. “There’s huge support for local retailers in the north Kerry region and that will be the same across the country,” he explains. “People like to support their own, especially now. Some are afraid to go to the bigger towns and cities, so they prefer to stay close to home and with businesses they know and trust.

From studying the business’s consumer and financial trends over the past month, McCarthy has no fears for the future of the physical store in Ireland.

Despite the rise of online purchasing, he feels internet shopping can never satisfy all needs and consumers will always yearn for something more tangible.

“People still like the idea of touching an item and seeing exactly what they are going to buy, especially when it’s a bigger purchase,” he says. “And if they have an issue, they come back to our store and get high-quality service. You can’t get that online.

“During these times, people want to know they are being looked after. There’s definitely a movement back to being real.”