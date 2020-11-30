| 7.4°C Dublin

Open for business: can the high street make a festive comeback or are we hooked on online shopping?

Thanks to lockdown,  many of us have wholeheartedly embraced buying on the net. With stores throwing open their doors in the run-up to Christmas, will shoppers be tempted back into the town centres?

Preparations for the reopening at Penneys' flagship store on Mary Street in Dublin. Photo: Naoise Culhane Expand

Preparations for the reopening at Penneys' flagship store on Mary Street in Dublin. Photo: Naoise Culhane

Édaein O’Connell

Saoirse Kennedy is the customer all physical retailers fear. Kennedy, a 21-year-old product designer from Kerry, finished her Christmas shopping over the weekend, with the last of her gifts already in the post. All of her shopping was done online, meaning she has no immediate need to visit non-essential retailers when they reopen their doors.

So what were her reasons for buying from online stores only? “I’m still quite nervous about going into shops with the virus,” says Kennedy. “My thought process was that if I start early and buy everything online, I won’t have to go into an actual shop. I’m also in a bubble with my grandparents, so I’m aware of their safety and remaining extra cautious.”

Kennedy is just one of many Irish shoppers who says she will not walk through the doors of a physical store in the weeks running up to Christmas.

