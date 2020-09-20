O'Neill puts her own slant on murder and surviving

In a recent article for this newspaper, author Louise O'Neill wrote: "I was 11 when Sophie Toscan du Plantier was murdered, and as anyone who lived in West Cork at the time will tell you, her death shook us to our very core. Things like this didn't happen here, not to people like us, and the lack of resolution for Sophie's family in the years since is still a source of shame for many locals".

O'Neill's latest novel After the Silence is similar in many ways to that notorious case. Without introducing any spoilers, it's about an unsolved murder of 10 years before and about the prime suspect, a 'blow-in' who everyone believes to be the murderer.

But there has never been sufficient evidence to convict Henry Kinsella, and his wife Keelin has been steadfast in his defence.

When an Australian TV documentary crew arrive on the fictional island of Inisrún off the coast of West Cork, their mission is to get to the bottom of the Nessa Crowley murder. She was found dead in the Kinsellas' garden. The couple had hosted a glitzy party on the night Nessa died. They were glitzy people, after all. They ran an artists' retreat on the island, founded by Henry's parents, and it was a popular spot. Now they're outcasts, hobbling along as best they can, with their marriage teetering and their children damaged beyond measure.

Keelin is apprehensive about the TV documentary, but not so her husband with "his insatiable need to be the centre of attention. Henry had been born searching for a stage, a spotlight in which to shine. He was withering away on this island without it".

There's an uneasy kind of alliance that develops between Keelin and the two-man film crew, both of them half her age, both staying on her property. And as the story develops, the waters become ever muddier. The reader becomes sure it's her, or maybe it's her husband, maybe one of the children, maybe one of the islanders, intent on teaching the Kinsellas - or Nessa herself - a lesson. As with all good thrillers, the reader is kept guessing.

Keelin is a native of Inisrún. Her mother had been a Bean an Tí for Gaeltacht students every summer. She knows everyone on the island and they all know her. But her second marriage to an outsider, someone whose family connections to the island were always only about profit, is something the islanders have never been happy about. There's begrudgery and then there's Irish parochial begrudgery, and O'Neill captures this with pinpoint accuracy. Keelin is seen as a woman who sold out. But the islanders don't know her full story. And, goodness, there's a whole other story right there.

As much as this novel is a murder mystery, it's also a novel about domestic abuse, where the author is at pains to point out that it's not always about violence. Some abusers are never physically violent but they manipulate and isolate their victims, intentionally 'disliking' their families and friends, their possible allies. Abuse is about control, far more than it is about punches and broken ribs, as O'Neill describes it.

There's an extensive bibliography at the back of the book referring to studies on abuse, and a generous slice of the author's acknowledgements goes to the women who run the West Cork Women Against Violence Project. Some of the domestic abuse scenes in this novel are not for the faint-hearted.

O'Neill's previous novels were less mainstream, it must be said. The whodunnit is a well-trodden path, whereas up to now her fiction has included a dystopian Handmaid's Tale-type of novel (Only Ever Yours), one about rape culture (Asking for It) and one about destructive obsession (Almost Love). Everything she's written has had a distinctly feminist slant, and while crime thriller is not a particularly feminist genre, O'Neill makes it work for her.

After the Silence is not just about an unsolved murder. It's also about a woman surviving. By whatever means she can.

