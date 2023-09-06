‘One client wants us to stage a kidnapping’ – Inside the wild world of planned marriage proposals
Increasingly, people (but mainly men) are spending nearly €200,000 hiring professionals to plan their marriage proposals, and the more outrageous the better. But, asks Olivia Petter, isn’t this the antithesis of romance?
UK Independent
Ever seen the words “Marry Me” written in the sky? How about two strangers’ faces lasered onto the stars by a special effects team? Or a crowd of hundreds of people cheering as rose petals swirl around a happy couple?