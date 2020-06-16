'On Inishturk, I feel like I'm in the safest place in the world'

I get up at 6am to see the sunrise at Clew Bay. When I look at the dawn, it does something to me. I feel alive. With that morning breeze on your face, you feel invigorated. The weather has been so beautiful here on Inishturk. We haven't seen rain since St Patrick's Day. There has been a fly-in Atlantic shower but we haven't seen any torrential rain. It's been fabulous weather here on the west coast.

In the mornings, I hear the corncrakes. You haven't lived until you hear the corncrakes call. They are calling the females. They were gone from the island for a number of years and now they are back. They chirp all night and I leave my window open because I love them.

I am an island woman at heart. I'm from Achill Island and I've lived on Inishturk for 30 years. I have a connection with the sea. I wouldn't be able to live in a town or in the midlands. If you put me in Dublin 4, I wouldn't be able to survive. A day in town to do my shopping would be enough for me. I can't live far from the sea, that ever-changing sea. I love watching it rolling in, those crystal-clear waters with the wind sweeping along the Atlantic Ocean. My house is beside the sea. I go to the beach every day from April and I have a little seaweed pool.

Read More

Like many others on the island, I run a B&B. It's called Tranaun House. My husband Bernard is a fisherman and our son John Anthony is a student at Maynooth. He has been studying online lately. We have great broadband on the island. Sometimes we go out fishing for ourselves. This year, the swallows came 10 days earlier than usual, and we think that's because of the clear skies and no air pollution.

I bake bread and I have that for breakfast in the morning. If people are staying in my B&B, I would be up early and on the ball. In June, we usually have a few continentals, but the season is mainly July and August. We get a lot of Irish tourists. Some families decide to visit a different island each year. The kids play on the beach and catch baby crabs in the rock pools. And we have a lot of people who have retired early after 30 years of work.

We see less tourists than the other islands, so there is a gra, a welcome for people coming to the island. They have to make that effort because it's further out - an hour on the O'Malley ferry from Roonagh pier in Mayo. It's a wonderful service.

There hasn't been any coronavirus on the island. We are Covid-free, thanks be to god, and we want to keep it that way. The Government directive is that there are no visitors allowed to the island until August 10, so we are following that. In fact, we were in lockdown before it was initiated by the government because we were concerned.

Lockdown is pretty normal for islanders. I haven't been to the mainland in such a long time because of all the storms. It was a long winter, but we're resilient people and tolerant. We're not going to go anywhere in bad weather, and we just accept it. Also, we find a way around things. I haven't been to the mainland for weeks, so no hairdressers, but I made a lovely colourful hairband.

There are about 70 people on the island, and there is a primary school with five children. We obeyed all the directives and the school is closed. We have two lovely teachers and they go home to the mainland at the weekends. This month, we are allowing family people back and forth. It was pretty hard with families on the mainland. My friends had older family members with jobs on the mainland, and they couldn't return to the island, so that was tough.

I run the post office, too. I love it because I meet everybody - people getting their pensions and children's allowance. There is no postman, so people have to come and collect their post. The mailboat comes from Cleggan twice a week. I'm conscious of the mailbag coming in, and I disinfect it and leave it for an hour or so. I'm only allowing one person in the post office at a time. I have the hand sanitiser on the counter and people use it. They are protective of themselves and their families.

Our island isn't commercialised at all. There is a community club with a pub, a restaurant, a library and a shop. We ring in orders to the supermarket and they are delivered out to us. Island people are all one big family, with everybody minding each other. We have a beautiful little church and I do the service on a Sunday - just prayers, no consecration. We only have a priest every three weeks.

The island doesn't really have fertile land because there are a lot of rocks, but everybody has a garden and a vegetable plot. I have a nice flower garden and I'm growing all kinds of everything in my polytunnel - herbs and even asparagus. It's very therapeutic.

On Inishturk, I feel like I'm in the safest place in the world. We never lock our doors. You never see the gardai on the island, except when they come out on the day of an election.

This summer might be a summer with no visitors at all, and if it is, we will accept that. These are quiet times but we'll come out of it. When it is safe, we will welcome visitors again.

tranaunhouse.com

Read More

Sunday Indo Life Magazine