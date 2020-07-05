Nuala Woulfe's Kenmare - 'a great base from which to visit the many beautiful scenic places'

I love going back to Kenmare in Co Kerry. It's a very pretty town, with a lot to offer in terms of restaurants and attractions.

In the past, we have stayed in the Brook Lane Hotel just outside the town, and we'd stay there again. It's a boutique hotel, with a cosy and elegant atmosphere.

There are so many good places to eat in Kenmare. On Friday night, we might eat at No 35, which is at the heart of things on Main Street.

Kenmare is a great base from which to visit the many beautiful scenic places that Cork and Kerry have to offer. From there, it's easy to do either the Ring of Beara or the Ring of Kerry.

We might head to Glengarriff, the picturesque Cork village - from there you can take the ferry out to Garinish Island. You can spend a lovely afternoon in the gardens there. Ferries from Glengarriff Pier also go to to Seal Island.

On the road to or from Glengarriff, we'd stop off at Molly Gallivan's Cottage & Traditional Farm, for tea and scones.

Back in Kenmare for Saturday evening, we'd hope to have booked Packie's for dinner. The food is always delicious.

On Sunday morning, we'd enjoy the excellent breakfast at the hotel, before taking a walk somewhere scenic and then heading to Dublin.

Nuala Woulfe is the owner/director of both Nu Aesthetics and Serenity Day Spa, 4c and 55b Glasthule Rd, Sandycove, Co Dublin, tel: (01) 230-0244, or see nualawoulfe.ie

Sunday Indo Life Magazine