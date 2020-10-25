Notions and necessity: New books, beauty products and lifestyle buys

Anniversary edition: U2's All You Can't Leave Behind

Dublin-born, BBC Radio 1 DJ Annie MacManus hosts a second season of her hit Changes podcast. Each week, a guest recalls their big life changes, and tells how they effect change.

This week, artist Alison Lapper talks disability, celebrity and the death of her son by suicide. SC

Notion: U2 party

It's 20 years since U2 posed in Paris's Charles de Gaulle airport for the cover of All That You Can't Leave Behind. The new reissued birthday edition is a five-CD set with remixes, live and earlier tracks from Bad to Desire, and glossy reading material. Airports,

CDs, live music... ah, the good old days. SC

'All That You Can't Leave Behind' 20th Anniversary Edition, €86.99, due October 30, see emp.ie

Necessity: Get scribbling

TK Maxx and Homesense stores maintain their support of Enable Ireland with two limited-edition notebooks, in an on-trend dusty pink or gunmetal grey, featuring cover captions from service users. SC €6.99 per notebook, with €2 to Enable Ireland, available from Homesense and TK Maxx

Notion: Witchy woo

None of the major annual events are the same this year. Accept it - embrace it, even, with this nail polish, a witchy green suitable for Halloween. We have to get our kicks where we find them this year, so find your spooky inner child and slick it on hands and toes. SC CND Vinylux Long Wear Polish in Crisp Green, €14.99, salons nationwide

Necessity: The Mummy

Dunnes Stores's Savida range has just launched a maternity collection. The line includes basics such as black trousers, a tube dress, Breton and plain tops, as well as several dressier pieces, including a blouse and this floral dress. LH

Prices range from €15-€35, see dunnesstores.com

Notion: Vamping it

The Vampire's Wife is the cult label designed by model Susie Cave and worn by everyone from Amy Huberman to Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Kates Middleton and Moss. You can get your hands on a new collaboration with H&M, which is now available. LH

Silver cape dress, €29.99, The Vampire's Wife x H&M, from selected H&M stores and hm.com

Necessity: Eat up

Rory O'Connell's new book, The Joy of Food, is so much more than a recipe book. It's a collection of beautiful essays and illustrations, and the sense of joy O'Connell takes from his time spent in the kitchen will leave you feeling uplifted and comforted. LH

'The Joy of Food: A Celebration of Good Things to Eat' by Rory O'Connell is published by Gill Books, priced €24.99

Notion: On the mat

At 4mm thick, Irish company HOLDEReight's yoga mats are like a luxury mattress compared to your typical yoga mat. Each piece is made from 100pc biodegradable natural rubber, and this season's new prints are inspired by the solar system. LH

'Moon Solace' yoga mat, €89, holdereight.com

Sunday Indo Life Magazine