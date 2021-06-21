Notions and necessity… nature trails for children and a puppy scoop kit

Mount Congreve Gardens in Co Waterford has recently reopened with a brand-new nature trail for children. The 1.5km path is buggy-friendly and takes about 40 minutes to complete, with questions and clues to entertain walkers along the way. LH See mountcongreve.com

Trail times

Get saucy

The Sea Hare Tamarind Sauce is one of the many tasty culinary creations born during lockdown.

Created by the team at the renowned Sea Hare Cafe — a summer pop-up based in The Pier Bar in Cleggan, Connemara — this versatile sauce has just been launched nationwide in more than 80 retailers. LH

RRP €6.50; see theseahare.ie

Eight is great

The Roe & Co Distillery, located in The Liberties’ former Guinness Power Station in Dublin, is partnering with six local restaurants this summer — Spitalfields, Pickle, Bahay, Nightmarket, Matsu Ramen and Lil Portie — to launch D-8te, a new gastronomical experience. Each uniquely created set menu will be matched with a Roe & Co whiskey inspired by the dishes on offer. LH

To book a table, see roeandcowhiskey.com/outdoor-dining

Songs of hope

There’s power in music, especially when it’s used to support a good cause. Tonight sees the annual Independent.ie Rock Against Homelessness concert take place in aid of Focus Ireland — and this year it’s a virtual event. Emceed by Panti Bliss, the concert features musical performances from the Olympia Theatre and Windmill Lane studios, including The Pillow Queens, Tolü Makay, pictured above, Wyvern Lingo, and Aslan. There will also be contributions from across the globe — such as a set by Rodrigo Y Gabriela in Mexico — and an interview with Oscar-winning director Jim Sheridan. Tickets for the event cost €23 from Ticketmaster, and it is available to stream from 8pm tonight and for the next seven days. All money raised goes towards supporting the most vulnerable in our society. LH

See focusireland.ie/Rock21 /

Mini minds

Traditionally, the school holidays are a time for little minds to switch off, but many kids are heading into summer with their heads full of lingering anxiety from the disrupted terms they’ve endured. Lisa Kennedy, an early years educator, has devised her My Mind Really Matters journals for kids, offering them a structured space into which they can pour their worries, and find ways to talk about and deal with them. The Junior Edition is designed for children aged 6-13 to work on with their parents, while the Teenage Journal for ages 13-plus focuses teen minds on how they can employ strategies for mental well-being and positive outcomes. SC

‘My Mind Really Matters’ journals, €20 each; see mymindreallymatters.com

Summer scoop

If we’ve learnt anything in the last year, it’s to say nothing critical about people’s pandemic pups. So, much as we love them, we’d really like it if you cleaned up after them. The Scoop is a handy piece of puppy kit that can hang neatly off the lead, with a space for poo bags, and a knacky mini dustpan for keeping hands at a distance from the dog dirt.

It comes in sizes large and small to suit every type of hound. SC

From €15 each; see thescoopireland.com

Cool dad

Dublin 8 distillery Stillgarden has been consistently imaginative with its offering throughout the pandemic, and has gift bundles to fit any Father’s Day. Its cooler bag is a nice idea for our outdoor summer — it comes with a choice of a 500ml bottle of Stillgarden gin or vodka, two glasses, a hip flask, four mixers and a greeting card. Also included are two tickets for the distillery’s garden tour, with a complimentary cocktail. SC

Stillgarden Father’s Day Cooler Bag, €65; see stillgardendistillery.com

Ferry nice

If you want to give your dad a day out rather than more stuff, look to Aran Island Ferries, which has a new vessel and a new route. The Saoirse na Farraige 400-seater joins the fleet, so there are now five ferries in all. The new 90-minute cruise departs Galway City Docks at 9.30am daily, heading for Inis Mór, taking in the Connemara and Clare coastline and the other islands on the outward journey, and then cruising along the Cliffs of Moher on

the return. A day out to remember. SC

Aran Island Ferries Galway City to Inis Mór, adults, €45; children, €25, also with special and family rates;

see aranislandferries.com