Notions and necessity: Comforts and mood boosters to kick off 2021

Who among us could do with a little reset? Life coach Dawn Nolan of @myhighershelf is running three workshops over the coming months. Family Self-Care teaches tips and tools to support a family's well-being, while Find Your Purpose & Passion is a 12-week personal development course. Finally, Restore consists of one-on-one sessions dedicated to rediscovering who you really are. LH

See myhighershelf.com

Necessity: Bootylicious

Yoko Wool's slippers

Yoko Wool's slippers

This month is all about hibernating, and being as cosy as possible. Irish brand Yoko Wool's slippers come in several styles, including mules, boots, and slip-on shoes. We intend living in their Siberians in pink, seen here, for the foreseeable. LH

Siberian slippers, €25, see yokowool.com

Notion: Wrap up

Knitted scarf from Electronic Sheep

Knitted scarf from Electronic Sheep

Award-winning brand Electronic Sheep has just launched its new collection, Enjoy Yourself, a line of 16 knitted scarves made from 100pc merino wool. The collection is a celebration of life and death, and all that we learned in 2020. LH

Priced €145-€190, available now from electronicsheep.com and selected stockists nationwide

Necessity: Age of Anxiety

The Act of Living

The Act of Living

The Act of Living tells the story of psychology through its greatest practitioners. It's both a narrative and self-help book. Soothing stuff for those January jitters. LH

'The Act of Living: What the Great Psychologists Can Teach Us About Surviving Discontent in an Age of Anxiety' by Frank Tallis, €14.99, Little, Brown

Necessity: Low lather

Dr Hauschka's haircare

Dr Hauschka's haircare

As part of your new-year, new-leaf regime, give Dr Hauschka's hair care a go. Rich in botanicals such as rosemary and neem to cleanse; mint and lemon for a fresh scent; and, a little surprisingly, chickpea extract for protein. The suds-free formula is disconcerting at first, but the results are shiny and smooth hair. SC

Dr Hauschka Shampoo and Conditioner, €22.95 each, selected health stores and pharmacies nationwide, or see drh.ie

Notion: Vit hit

Image Vital C serum

Image Vital C serum

This month, we'll give our immune systems the attention they deserve. This goes for the skin, too, and what better boost than a bumper-size bottle of vitamin C to lighten, brighten and rehydrate? Image Skincare's Vital C now comes in a deluxe 100ml bottle, coming in at better value than their 50ml, and bound to last you until summer. Ah, summer 2021, the hopes we have of you. SC

Image Skincare Vital C serum, €127, selected salons nationwide, or see imageskincare.ie

Necessity: Easy squeezy

The Squeezy Band

The Squeezy Band

No more than the masks, the hand sanitiser will be here with us for some time yet. The Squeezyband is a novel portable sanitiser dispenser, handy to wear on the wrist for running, walking or just out and about. It's also knacky strapped on to the handlebars of a bike or buggy. Suitable for liquids or gels, it comes in a range of colours. SC

Squeezyband, €9.95, Arnotts, or see squeezyband.ie

Notion: Star man

Why Bowie Matters

Why Bowie Matters

Will Brooker's Why Bowie Matters, now in paperback, is in part an academic study of the late artist's influences and influence. It's also an account of how the author spent a year dressing like David Bowie, enjoying his favourite books and music and revisiting his old haunts. It's a lot about Bowie, but a lot about Brooker, the Bowie fan, and maybe fandom itself. SC

'Why Bowie Matters' by Will Brooker is published by Harper Collins on January 7

Sunday Indo Life Magazine