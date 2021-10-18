Notions and necessity… A Bridgerton-inspired lovers’ escape and organic face paint

One of the shots from the photography exhibition of images of Dublin city, past and present

Arnotts and the must-follow Instagram account @dublin_archive1 are currently collaborating on a photography exhibition of images of Dublin city, past and present. On in The Gallery on Arnotts’ Second Level until October 26, entry is free to all visitors. LH

Necessity

Then and now

Sweater weather

It’s officially time to get your cosies on. We love Donegal knitwear line Moss + Cable, which, this season, has added two new styles to its collection of Aran jumpers, the Turtleneck Lambswool Aran, and the Relaxed Lambswool Aran, pictured rabove. Both are made from 100pc merino lambswool, and prices start from €295. Moss + Cable is produced in Donegal and all yarn is sourced locally. LH

See mossandcable.com

Necessity

Packing light

Irish wellness brand Nunaïa and sustainable lifestyle store Reuzi have joined forces to create a package-free beauty line (there’s no box), including two of Nunaïa’s products, the Nourishing Radiance Serum, from €75; and the Superfood Cleansing Balm, pictured, from €59. LH

See nunaia.com or reuzi.ie

Get away

Belfast boutique hotel The Harrison — Chambers of Distinction is currently running ‘Daphne & The Duke’,

a Bridgerton-inspired, post-lockdown lovers’ escape. With Champagne on arrival, you will get to stay in an

Aristocrat Suite. LH

From £199 per couple sharing, see chambersofdistinction.com

Eco-spooks

Irish eco-toy store Jiminy.ie has Halloween sorted for souls who want to get spooky while keeping the celebrations environmentally sound. It has a wide selection of organic face and hair paints, for kids with sensitive skin or parents who loathe the ordeal of removing the stuff. This set, pictured, has face paints and pencils and hair mascara and comes in this blue and silver Intergalactic option or a pink Enchanted variation. SC

Namaki Intergalactic Face Paint Gift Box, €32.90, see jiminy.ie

Sip lightly

If, as the Irish evenings draw in, you fancy being transported to Italy, the latest Ramona spritz from WineLab is what you’re after. The new flavour, Amarino, is based on the bitter Amaro orange from Sicily, familiar to us from the Aperol Spritz. Like the rest of the Ramona range, it’s based on a low-alcohol 7pc ABV sparkling wine, also from Sicily, so it’s also a lighter way to drink. Think of it as prep for dry November. SC

Ramona Amarino Spritz, €15 for four 250ml cans, selected off-licences, or see winelab.ie

Embrace yourself

As we endeavour to emerge from the pandemic, the timing seems perfect for this book from Dublin-born, London-based executive coach Lara Cullen. How to Be A People Person isn’t about working a room or getting a promotion, but about steps to finding your best self, taking in all elements of life and in all its imperfections. Subtitled Be Kind. Be Brave. Be Brilliant, it’s full of advice and practical steps, and might be just what you need as you begin to navigate

re-entry into the office, your social circle or life in general. SC

‘How To Be A People Person’ by Lara Cullen, available to pre-order now, RRP £14.99. Published by SRA Books

Chanel countdown

Yes, it’s time. About now, the beauty advent calendars will arrive on shelves and it’s not too early to secure your most wanted. This year, Chanel gets in on the adult appetite for daily delights to discover through December. The ultimate in (self) indulgence, the calendar is shaped like the iconic No5 bottle, and includes full-size make-up and skincare items, a 35ml bottle of No5 eau de parfum and some unique Chanel trinkets. SC

Chanel No5 Advent Calendar, pictured, €700, Brown Thomas Dublin, or see brownthomas.com