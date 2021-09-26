Notions and necessity… a Beatles Let it Be timepiece and a menswear collection from Penneys

The Cliff House Hotel in Ardmore Bay, Co Waterford, has just launched a ‘Leave No Trace’ getaway. It’s a two-night break which includes a full day’s course in Hill Skills with Mario ‘MuddyBoots’, a qualified guide who has been taking groups into the Irish mountains for over 10 years. The package also includes a full Irish breakfast each morning, a three-course dinner in the Bar Restaurant on one evening and a packed lunch to take with you on your course. The package costs from €1,055 for two people sharing and is available Sundays through Thursdays from October 1. LH See cliffhousehotel.ie

Notion

Over the hill

Notion

Dress up

Expand Close Helen McAlinden's A/W 2021 collection / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Helen McAlinden's A/W 2021 collection

Irish designer Helen McAlinden recently launched her A/W 2021 collection, which will now be available from Harvey Nichols Dundrum, as well as from her flagship store on South William Street, D2. While the collection includes some of Helen’s signature classic tailoring in autumnal shades, it also includes some more relaxed pieces, such as this dress, right, €385. LH

See helenmcalinden.com

Necessity

Hold on

Expand Close Penneys new menswear collection / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Penneys new menswear collection

Penneys has collaborated with LA brand The Stronghold on a new menswear collection. The 29-piece collection includes a borg jacket, pictured; a denim shirt, jeans and leather boots; prices from €7-€35. LH

Notion

Watch it

Expand Close The Beatles timepiece / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Beatles timepiece

The Beatles Let It Be timepiece is a limited-edition tribute to the world’s greatest band. Only 3,000 of these timepieces — which feature a 40mm stainless-steel case, a 38-hour power reserve, and a skeleton movement — have been produced. LH

Watch, €2,035,

See raymond-weil.com

Necessity

Venn diagram

Expand Close Venn Probiotics / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Venn Probiotics

At this stage, we’re all well versed in how important it is for physical, and even mental health, to keep the microbiome of the gut balanced. The skin also has a layer of good bacteria and fungi that protects against environmental ravages but that we often strip with detergent and chemicals. This serum from Venn promises to boost that shielding layer with skin-friendly probiotics and cica extracts, while also using niacinamide, that ingredient of the moment, to restore moisture balance. SC

Venn Probiotics Cica Complex Biome Booster, €165, Space NK, Grafton St, D2

Necessity

What a dish

Expand Close Neven / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Neven

If back at school, back to the office or simply the change of season has you in an uninspired-eating rut, Neven Maguire is here to help. His latest book, Learn To Cook With Neven, is a colourful collection of four-step recipes, suited to any age or level of ability. Full of ideas for breakfast, lunch, dinner and treats, there’s nothing daunting here, but plenty that’s delicious, from pink porridge and pasta soup, to hot pot and crumble. SC

‘Learn to Cook with Neven’, published by Gill Books,€22.99

Necessity

Booked out

Expand Close Avoca and Badly Made Books / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Avoca and Badly Made Books

Whether you’re WFH or back in the office, bring a thing of beauty to your desk with one of these notebooks, a collaboration between Avoca and Badly Made Books in Cork. Composed of 100pc recycled and post-consumer waste papers, the pretty covers are in patterns drawn from the Avoca archive, originally hand-painted and dating from the 1800s. SC

Notebook, €21.50, Avoca stores,or see avoca.com

Notion

Coffee Pitt stop

Expand Close Brad Pitt / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Brad Pitt

There’s no denying we’ve upped our coffee game in the time of Covid-19. The bean-to-cup at-home machines take a bit more work than the capsule ones, but a little bit of showing off sometimes is part of the pleasure. Brad Pitt — following the lead of his pal George Clooney, perhaps — has become the handsome face of the De’Longhi coffee machines. The bean-to-cup Dinamica Plus is his preference, according to the cinematic advert that sees him pick up a bag of beans from a cool roastery before taking off along the LA coastline on his motorbike to make his cuppa at home. He makes it all look very good, and, admittedly, it’s a handsome machine. SC

De’Longhi Dinamica Plus coffee machine, €999,

available nationwide