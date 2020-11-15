Notions and necessities: From the functional to the fancy, what we're coveting this week

From beautiful prints of various Irish landscapes to a Baltic Home Spa collection, a look at the items we are coveting this week.

Necessity: Salon scrub

Expand Close Baltic Home Spa / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Baltic Home Spa

Affordable, and available within essential retail, Ziaja has a new Baltic Home Spa collection that will keep things ticking over while salons are closed. Our hero product is the body scrub, to keep rhino-hide roughness at bay. With biodegradable silica beads and a smell that is sunnily tropical, but not so much that you pine too painfully for hot-sun holidays. SC

Ziaja Baltic Home Spa Fit Mango Micro-Scrub, €8.99, selected Dunnes Stores; pharmacies nationwide, or see originalbeauty.ie

Notion: Field fresh

Expand Close FieldDay Meadow / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp FieldDay Meadow

Our minds are fixed on the outdoors at the moment, as it's where we find friends, family and every bit of fun. Bring the outside in with this scent-infused soft-timber freshener disc. Field Day, Alix Mulholland's Co Down-based candle-and-home-scents company, has olfactory options for every mood and season, but we love the warm, sun-soaked Meadow for a sock drawer, a bathroom or even the car. SC

Field Day Freshener in Meadow, €4.95, Kilkenny shops; Meadows & Byrne

Necessity: Wonder whisk

Before this moment, you probably didn't dare believe it could exist. A whisk with a built-in element that gently heats the metal attachments so they soften the butter as you work? You never knew you needed it. Well, now you do. No more forgetting to take the butter from the fridge; no more 'softening' it in the microwave to a melted puddle. You'll never look back with your baking. SC

Breville HeatSoft Hand Mixer, €59.99, see currys.ie

Notion: Super booster

Trilogy skincare, beloved for its rosehip-oil products, has three new 'boosters' to bring pep to your skin prep. We like the 'natural retinol' booster, with bakuchiol, which is plant-based and non-irritating. Good for a complexion growing weary under face coverings. SC

Trilogy Bakuchiol+ Booster Treatment, €31.42, selected pharmacies and health stores nationwide, or see cloud10beauty.com

Necessity: Room with a view

Expand Close Clifden print / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Clifden print

Ireland Posters, a Kilkenny-based company owned by artist Roger O'Reilly, produces beautiful prints of various Irish landscapes, in the style of old travel illustrations. As part of the Buy Irish campaign this Christmas, Ireland Posters are running a buy one, get one free campaign until November 30. Pick a print for yourself, and they will send the same print to a second household, even covering the postage costs. LH

Prints from €30-40, see irelandposters.ie

Notion: Line of Sight

Expand Close Emily Jean Millinery / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Emily Jean Millinery

Irish label Emily Jean Millinery's turbands (think a hairband, but extra) were our favourite dress-me-up fallback for Zoom meetings in the original lockdown. The brand has just launched a new accessories line, including brooches (€35) which will also dress up any Zoom calls you may be forced to take in the next few weeks. LH

Brooch, €35; turband, €55; brooch, €35, see emily-jean.com

Necessity: Toasty Times

We're calling it: in the winter where the best outdoor gear is a low-lying obsession for most of us, we've found the ultimate jacket. The Voltera Protect, which comes in men's and women's styles, from Regatta Great Outdoors, includes a heated back zone. So when we're all standing around outside, you're essentially packing a portable heater. LH

Voltera Protect Jacket, €153.95. Online only, see regatta.ie

Notion: Betty Bodies

We're midway through. It could be a nadir, or it could be the turning point we need. The end of our six-week lockdown is in sight. Either way, treating yourself to some new workout wear is one way to get through this weekend. Sweaty Betty is a workout brand favoured by celebrities including Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon and it's new to brownthomas.com (and all their stores) this season. LH

Power leggings, €85, Sweaty Betty, Brown Thomas

Sunday Indo Life Magazine