Notions and Necessities: From Gaiety plays to abstract art exhibitions and skincare, we’ve got you covered

Knock knock As part of a 30th-anniversary UK and Ireland tour, the award-winning production of An Inspector Calls, directed by Stephen Daldry (Billy Elliott, The Reader) comes to Dublin’s Gaiety Theatre for a five-night run. Written at the end of WWII and set at the start of WWI, JB Priestley’s classic thriller explores issues of class and capitalism, against the backdrop of a murder in a stately home and imminent war. SC An Inspector Calls, The Gaiety Theatre, April 18-22, tickets from €16.50, see ticketmaster.ie

NOTION

Gunning for a rub Nuasan is a Galway-based skincare line aimed at people who enjoy an active lifestyle. Their products include traditional skin products, muscle gels, and items aimed at specific activities (yoga, swimming, golf). This especially impressive cordless massage gun, which offers 12 different speeds for achieving deep tissue massage, costs €120. LH See nuasan.com

​​NECESSITY

The past present Tides Go Out is the debut novel from Julian Vignoles, who has previously published non-fiction titles on subjects from Rory Gallagher to the history of the Eurovision Song Contest, on which he worked during his career in RTÉ. Vignoles handles the subject of dementia with considerable care, telling the story of Con, and how his cognitive decline picks apart his own life, his relationship with his wife Fiona and their family. It’s also about time and age, the secrets we all carry and how we manage and mould our memories. SC ‘Tides Go Out’ by Julian Vignoles, €12.99, Orpen Press

NOTION

Art attack Abstraction is a group exhibition featuring work by Jane Rainey, Lola Donoghue, Megan Burns and Beatriz Elorza, currently at Gormleys, Dublin, until April 23. This group of artists have been united by their interest in non-representational art and a preference for working in oils. LH Gormleys, 27 Frederick Street South, D2. See gormleys.ie for details

NECESSITY

Warhol’s ways Nicole Flattery’s recently published coming-of-age novel Nothing Special is set in 1960s New York, where 17-year-old Mae gets a job as a typist for Andy Warhol. Set on the fringes of the counter-cultural movement, and the cusp of adulthood, Flattery explores friendship, art and identity. LH ‘Nothing Special’, Nicole Flattery, €16.99, Bloomsbury

NOTION

Totally cuckoo In shades of white, yellow and blue that are bound to fit the modern domestic aesthetic, this cute, clean-lines Karlsson cuckoo clock is a million miles from the ornate affair of old. The principle remains the same, however, as a little bird pops out to mark the top of each hour with natural song. In another modern twist, it can be set to silent between 10pm and 8am. SC €99 each, Meadows & Byrne shops, or see meadowsandbyrne.com

NECESSITY

Comedy’s calling Fortnightly comedy podcast Phoning It In is back with a new series on the Headstuff Podcast Network. Hosted by Dave Coffey, Phoning It In is a comedy take on Liveline and The Adrian Kennedy Phoneshow. Past guests have included Joanne McNally, Alison Spittle, Emma Doran and Shane Daniel Byrne. LH Listen wherever you get your podcasts

NOTION

Lighten up When skincare brand Drunk Elephant recently arrived in Arnotts, its much coveted D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops sold out in under 30 minutes. There are plenty of other brightly packaged beauties in the range, however. The C-Firma Fresh Day Serum, with 15pc vitamin C, will brighten up a complexion that seems a bit dull as we emerge from the gloomy winter. Crucially, this unstable vitamin is delivered super fresh to your skin by combining the powder and liquid components when you’re ready to start using it. SC €79, Arnotts, D1, or see arnotts.ie