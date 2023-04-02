Notions and Necessities: From fab fashion to skincare by sheep and hormone help, it's all here

Newbridge Silverware’s Beyond Black exhibition, celebrating the career and style of legendary singer Amy Winehouse runs until May 7. See newbridgesilverware.com

Shear force With Easter approaching, Bánór skincare is, perhaps, the kinder approach to lamb. Co-founded by pharmacist Nicola Lyons and dairy specialist Elaine Crosse, its key ingredients of sheep’s milk and lanolin have been used for centuries to soothe and nourish the skin. The milk, rich in vitamins and minerals, comes from Elaine’s brothers’ farm and the line includes a Hand & Body Milk Lotion, Body Butter Scrub and this very silky Body Oil. SC Bánór Body Oil, €30, see banor.ie

NECESSITY

Time of your life Consultant endocrinologist Dr Mary Ryan was ahead of the game when it came to opening up the conversation on menopause and midlife. She brings decades of experience to her book, It’s Probably Your Hormones. It’s full of practical information on how to live well from the first period to beyond the last. SC ‘It’s Probably Your Hormones’ by Dr Mary Ryan, is published by Gill Books

NOTION

Sally forth Strange Sally Diamond is possibly Liz Nugent’s most riveting page-turner yet, which is saying a lot, given her past work. Her latest psychological thriller is told in her signature cannot-look-away style. LH ‘Strange Sally Diamond’ by Liz Nugent is published by Penguin

NECESSITY

Pale and interesting Helen McAlinden’s spring-summer 2023 collection is a mixture of pared-back classic separates, off-white and pale-blue suiting, pretty pastel lace and floral dresses, with a splash of brightly coloured tailored dresses. LH ‘Darcie Summer Mist’ jacket, €310; ‘Kelly Summer Mist’ pant, €230, both Helen McAlinden, South William St, D2; Arnotts; Harvey Nichols, Dundrum Town Centre, D16. See helenmcalinden.com

NOTION

Smells like bean spirit With 50 hours of burning time, the Chocolat candle from Kinsale-based La Bougie will bring the exotic indoors. Perfumer and La Bougie founder Lucy Hagerty was inspired to weave together fragrances of dark chocolate, amber and jasmine while walking through a rainforest on the Caribbean’s Windward Islands. SC Chocolat candle, €30, Brown Thomas; Avoca; Kilkenny stores, or see labougie.com

NECESSITY

Treading the boards Ahead of its tour of North America, Fishamble: The New Play Company’s The Humours of Bandon returns for one night to the Pavilion Theatre, Dún Laoghaire. Written and performed by Margaret McAuliffe, Stefanie Preissner directs. LH

NOTION

Back to black Newbridge Silverware’s Beyond Black exhibition, celebrating the career and style of legendary singer Amy Winehouse, includes several garments and items once owned and worn by Winehouse, including some never-before-seen dresses. The free exhibition runs until May 7. LH See newbridgesilverware.com