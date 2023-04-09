Notions and Necessities: From a mountain market to fab fashion and a lovely lip balm, it’s all here

See mountainview.ie

On the market Mountain View in Ballyhale, Co Kilkenny, was a family farm that became a golf course 30 years ago, and then, as a lockdown project, set up a superior farmers’ market. The market has just reopened for the summer and will run from 10am to 4pm every Sunday until the end of September. Find the expected, from bread to baked goods, coffee, street food, dried flowers and garden bits, as well as occasional speciality Sundays with vintage clothes, art and pottery events, all with a panoramic view of the verdant countryside. SC See mountainview.ie

NECESSITY

Lip-smacking good Suststainable store reuzi has just launched a new hand-made-in-Dublin, organic, vegan-friendly lip balm, formulated by Ruth’s Palm Free using almond and castor oils. It comes in three flavours; lavender; lemon and pepermint, and sweet orange and cinnamon. Available now. LH Vegan Lip Balm €7, reuzi.ie

NOTION

Bright new day The third Day x fee G collection of sweaters continues the line’s focus on colour, printing, beading and embroidery on athleisure. All styles are available in small, medium and large, Available online, see fee-g.com/DAY, and at Arnotts. LH ‘Fly Away’ sweatshirt, €119, Day x fee G

NECESSITY

Solid foundation Sheer foundation seems like a counterintuitive choice for older complexions, but in fact makes total sense. Heavy bases simply sink into lines and emphasise any dullness, while the sheer bases that now proliferate lend a dewy glow. There are several expensive examples of sheer foundation genius, but Max Factor Miracle Cure is an impressive, affordable option. A skincare-cosmetic hybrid, it has hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, a very liquid texture and a real-skin radiance. SC €17.99, available nationwide