Notions and necessities… Books, blooms and little boosts for the week ahead

Flower power Dublin-based florist flowerPOP recently won the award for Blossoming Beginner at the 2021 Intrigue Floral Awards. Heather Condren launched her business in 2020, and is based in an Inchicore studio as part of the ongoing D8 Development project. LH See flowerpop.ie

This Is It by Conor Creighton

This Is It by Conor Creighton

Necessity: Downtime

Is the prospect of coming out of lockdown, while wonderful, also slightly stressing anyone else out? This Is it by meditation teacher Conor Creighton is both a memoir about one man’s journey to find peace, and a guide to mediation and mindfulness. Published next month, pre-order now, LH

‘This Is It’ by Conor Creighton, Gill Books, €14.99

Eat & Drink Tool Kit

Eat & Drink Tool Kit

Necessity: Eat up

Hopefully, the weather will play ball and soon allow us to move from standing around with hot drinks, freezing despite our duvet coats, to warmer days and picnic time. When eating

al fresco days do arrive, a reusable rather than disposable cutlery kit will be up there along with hand sanitiser and a mask as a handbag must. LH

Eat & Drink Tool Kit, €17, reuzi.ie

'Arielle' dress

'Arielle' dress

Notion: Dress to impress

Too early to start considering an Easter weekend outfit? We say no. Rixo dresses are ideal for now — they’re easily dressy but work perfectly with trainers. And if we ever wear heels again, they’ll work with them too. LH

‘Arielle’ dress, €330, Rixo, Brown Thomas

Disordered

Disordered

Necessity: Crisis point

Disordered is a podcast series presented by activist Ranae Von Meding, known to many for her work on equality for LGBTQ+ parents. Cases of eating disorders have risen dramatically in the past year and Von Meding, who has been through two decades of disordered eating, brings her experience and awareness to the series. With input from those who

are living with eating disorders, and those who can help. SC

Listen to ‘Disordered’ wherever you get your podcasts

Lenor Outdoorable in Summer Breeze

Lenor Outdoorable in Summer Breeze

Notion: Tumble boost

If you don’t have the outdoor space and miss the smell of line-dried clothes, this new fabric conditioner is worth a try. Lenor uses something called SolarDry, and promise it mimics the fresh-air sensation of clothes dried outdoors. We’re mad for the mood-boosters, wherever they arise. SC

Lenor Outdoorable in Summer Breeze, €6, Dunnes; Tesco

Joules Ashwicke velvet footstool

Joules Ashwicke velvet footstool

Necessity: Put the feet up

You might need a footstool for finding the perfect WFH position, or for simply putting your feet up to watch the telly, but you definitely need a footstool in your life. This floral find has a summery vibe and enough room to balance some coffee and cake. Which you need in your life also, obviously. SC

Joules Ashwicke velvet footstool, €359, see dfs.ie

Shiseido MicroLiner Ink

Shiseido MicroLiner Ink

Notion: Line out

A return to real life, whatever that is, seems to be inching ever closer. This has some of us reaching for our make-up again, albeit a little nervously. Take it in baby steps, is our advice. Shiseido’s MicroLiner Ink eye pencil is the ideal re-entry item. The black is super black and gives great definition, while the narrow nib allows you to work a fine line right in close to the upper lashes. Definition without feeling overdone. SC

Shiseido MicroLiner Ink in black, €24, Arnotts,or selected pharmacies

