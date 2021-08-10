Notions & necessities

Get hooked Bádóirí an Chladaigh, the Claddagh Boatmen, have restored a Galway hooker, Realt na Gaillimhe (Star of Galway), to seaworthy condition. They’ve added a disability safe seat, and are now making the craft available for public use, in order to educate people on how to sail a traditional boat. LH For more information, see thegalwayhookers.com

Oat head

Long beloved as a healthy breakfast and more recently embraced as a skin-soother, oats are now making an appearance in haircare. Aveeno has launched a range of shampoos and conditioners, all of which include colloidal oatmeal, which is oat grain ground to fine and excellently emollient powder. The range has six hair-type options, including coloured, dry, dull and frizz-prone, all of which promise to care for the scalp as well as the tresses. SC

Aveeno Scalp Soothing Hair Care Oat Milk Blend shampoo, €9.99, available nationwide.

Chain gang

To celebrate its 10th year in business, Dublin-based jewellery line NJO Designs has returned to its archives, and released a collection of its top 10 hero pieces, including this nine-carat yellow-gold cubic zirconia tennis bracelet, €590. LH

See njodesignsjewellery.com

Take a bow

Erica and Lynda, two Westport-based mums, were inspired by their own daughters when they created their beautiful line of baby and children’s accessories. The collection includes luxury socks, bespoke bibs, and bows. For every product sold, the company will donate 5pc of that sale to Barnardos charity. LH

See justalittlegirl.ie

Scandi scholars

Send them back to school in style by adding a bit of Scandi design to their classroom kit. Søstrene Grene has bits for older and younger scholars alike, with affordable everything, from stationery to study organisers. Their new Plan International notebooks and totes see a portion of the price going to support girls’ education in East Africa. SC Søstrene Grene Plan International tote bag, €6.30 (67c goes to Plan International), shops nationwide, or see sostrenegrene.com

The storytellers

The 32: An Anthology Of Irish Working-Class Voices is a new collection of stories from 16 published writers, and 16 new voices. Edited by Paul McVeigh, the collection includes contributions from Senator Lynn Ruane, Roddy Doyle, Kevin Barry, Lisa McInerney, and Lyra McKee. It’s a funny, moving, thought-provoking read, with stories so beautifully rendered you will still be thinking about them long after you finish the book. LH

‘The 32: An Anthology Of Irish Working-Class Voices’, edited by Paul McVeigh, €12.50, Unbound

Fancy freezes

If you’re lucky enough to live in Cork City, you can get Popsicle ices from its shop on Castle Street or via Deliveroo. If you’re on Sherkin Island, you can get them at the coffee van at Cow Strand. In fact, Popsicle ice lollies pop up in all sorts of places, in all sorts of flavours. The company can barely keep up with demand for the Bubblegum flavour of strawberries, raspberries and home-made lemonade; while those in search of a creamier hit will enjoy the 99 — the classic compressed into a pop; or maybe the blueberry yogurt cake, with crushed Rich Tea biscuits in the mix. SC

Popsicle, Castle St, Cork, or see popsicle.ie

Winding west

The unpredictable Irish weather means that, unlike on a foreign holiday, you can’t really count on spending your days lolling by a pool or on the beach. So, some activity built into a staycation is a nice bit of enjoyment insurance. Consider, then, a walking and photography break in Co Mayo. At the end of this month, Knockranny House are offering a two-night package that includes a day exploring Wild Nephin Ballycroy National Park, guided by the expertise of walking-tours company Terra Firma and photographer Joshua Nueva, who will assist in capturing stills of the stunning scenery. SC

August 27-28, €380 per person sharing, B&B plus one dinner, guided walking tour and packed lunch, see knockrannyhousehotel.ie