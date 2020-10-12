‘Nothing heralds Christmas like the Smyths catalogue’

It brings me no pleasure to inform you that we have entered negotiations around Christmas. I had hoped to avoid the haggling for another month or so, but someone in our old house did what they thought was the right thing and forwarded on the Smyths catalogue to our current address. Clearly, they don't understand that one of the reasons we moved was to get away from the blasted catalogue, only for it to appear at our door like Robert De Niro in Cape Fear, aiming to seduce our children with page after colourful page.

The older two are fine - they know the score and, instead of just pointing and demanding, use guilt as leverage in their negotiations: all the promises we broke, all the raids on their piggy banks when times were lean, or, in the case of the eldest, all the times we presumed she was just suffering growing pains when she was in the early stages of a life-long, debilitating autoimmune disease. But the younger two are different - for them, Christmas is a season of magic, the sky is the limit, seek and you shall find, dear child; just point at every item on each and every page of this cursed tome and we shall secure them for you. Except, obviously, you don't allow that to happen - we explain that Santa has to have enough toys for every child, you see, and if you take them all, some poor little person somewhere else will have to do without.

Obviously, there is a great irony in giving a child a short introduction to the general evils of capitalism in order to dissuade them from demanding too much from European capitalism's absolute zenith.

But I do what I can.

For the younger two, the big-ticket items this year were one of the new PS5s (nope) or, as a consolation prize, the new Xbox (never gonna happen). I explained to them in some detail that their console tally thus far stood at: a PS2, PS3, PS4, PS4 Pro with full VR kit, Nintendo Wii, Switch and two Switch Lites, not to mention two iPad Minis that are largely forgotten about, or the Nintendo Game Boy that, like the Perseids, only appears once a year for a few days before they realise that Sonic the Hedgehog is incredibly annoying.

So, no, another console (or two) is not what we need. So their hierarchy of wants is currently being rebuilt and, like a cowpoke trying to stop a stampeding herd heading for a ravine, I have to head them off before they make any expensive decisions about what they want.

But the smallies are malleable and are easy to manipulate. They will be happy as long as you make a lot of ooooh and aaaaaah noises on the morning and create the illusion that they haven't been pawned off with some board games and annuals.

The sight of queues forming outside toy stores when there were whispers of a full lockdown was a reminder that this year is going to be different. Christmas always takes a lot of financial planning, but this year even more so - the chances of my wife picking up some seasonal work will be greatly diminished, making our somewhat chaotic finances that little bit more precarious. Our plans for the day itself are being stripped back and, for the first time in some time, it looks like it will just be us. It will be quieter, and a lot less fun, than previous years when we would have all of my wife's family over for a feast, but in the circumstances we have to be realistic: it's joy and cheer we are meant to spread, not a killer virus. But even with all my curmudgeonly grumbling about money and diminished expectations, we are still looking forward to it, because what else is there? Even in the ongoing gloom of 2020, it brings a glimmer of hope - that soon this hellish year will be over and that maybe 2021 will be different, that we will continue to avoid this virus, or that, at the very least, we can avoid the Smyths catalogue.

