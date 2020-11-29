Northern lights... How to have a Christmas that's more Silent Night than Jingle Bell Rock

What's Christmas without pub crawls, a crowded Grafton Street and big family gatherings? If not from shopping centres decked out in endless tinsel and golden baubles, with Do They Know It's Christmas? blaring out of the speakers as children peek out from behind their parents' legs to get a terrified but excited glimpse of Santa, where does the festive spirit come from at all?

No one knows quite what Christmas might look like in times of a pandemic - but we all know it'll have to be very different. Granted, Glen and Bono might go virtual with the annual Grafton Street busking session, but surely nothing seems more depressing than getting dolled up in sparkly sequins for an office Christmas party over Zoom?

I love Dublin at Christmas, the cheesy tunes and over-the-top decorations enveloped by thick, damp island air - but I grew up with something very different. With just a few hours of daylight a day, a high chance of snow, and a much quieter, more introverted culture, the Christmas of my Swedish childhood is one where window star lights, Advent countdown candles and baking take centre stage. It's a festive tradition that doesn't quite lend itself to 2am sing-songs and 14 boxes of Roses consumed in the space of a long weekend, but which peaks somewhere in the midst of serene candlelight, operatic Christmas hymns and a legendary cartoon about a young 1970s wannabe-Robin Hood Christmas hero.

It perhaps doesn't sound like the definition of craic, but it certainly comes pretty close to the definition of magic - and, crucially, it really gets social distancing. I know that hygge is very 2015 and you're probably tired of Nordic lifestyle trends, but I'm here to tell you that maybe hygge is the way to go this year.

Ask a Dane, and they'll tell you that the one thing they associate most with the concept of hygge is candles. In fact, at a whopping six kilos each per year - that's 13 pounds of candlewax per person - Danes consume more candles per capita than any other European nation. But the Swedes are not far behind, nor are the other Scandinavians. As the winter darkness grows more intense, so does the candle-lighting indulgence.

What sets the Nordic candle consumption markets apart, however, is a preference for simple, natural candles, over the scented versions that are becoming increasingly popular across continental Europe. Crucially, the hygge factor of candles comes not from a scent of lavender or palo santo, but from the kind of dim, subtle flicker of a flame that soothes your soul and slows your pulse until your breath moves in symbiosis with a quiet version of Silent Night. The full lights, need I say it, don't come on at all. They're for soulless school canteens, hospital corridors and that weekly big clean.

Across the Nordic countries, and in Denmark in particular, the Christmas countdown candle is an essential feature of the festive season. With numbers from one and all the way to Christmas Eve marked from the top down, it's a block candle that's lit every day, erasing the dates one by one as the wax melts away - which is, of course, unsurprising considering the central place of candles in these cultures, but which also brings us on to another important aspect of a true Scandinavian Christmas: that it comes with a full month of slow, intense anticipation.

These cultures are relatively secular, but their obsession with the liturgical season of Advent is very real indeed. The first Sunday of Advent is a big deal: understated yet atmospheric decorations go up, it's acceptable to start eating gingerbread biscuits, and the first mulled wine is enjoyed.

In line with the Swedish lagom psyche (loosely meaning 'not too little, not too much, but just enough'), Swedes are less over-the-top, less all-in than the Irish. But what this means is that things are allowed to take time - that good things come to those who wait, you might say - like a great pint of Guinness, if you like, except not served in a pub by a cheery barman with Christmas parties singing along to Wham! in the background, but rather in the form of a slowly building sense of contentment as you watch your baked goods brown in the oven and a scent of cinnamon and cardamom spreads throughout the house and you know that it's your doing.

It's the opposite of the mentality of buying all the gifts in October to have it over and done with; it's opting for fewer but always thoughtful gifts, ideally purchased on the first Sunday of Advent, when all the local shops reveal their window displays to the sound of almost-in-tune carols performed in the square by the community choir.

Speaking of choirs and allowing things to take time: as a musical child, I quickly got used to kickstarting the Christmas buzz as early as August, as soon as the summer holidays ended. Why? » » We were rehearsing for Lucia - the queen of light - and dozens if not hundreds of Lucia concerts.

An Italian saint, Lucia makes a somewhat odd addition to the Swedish Christmas tradition, but in any case, she made her way north via stories told by monks, and now it's simply not Christmas in Sweden without her.

The legend goes that she wore candles on her head in order to have both hands free when bringing food to persecuted Christians in Rome. She was executed on December 13 in 304AD, which explains why this has become the day for celebrating her legacy of generosity and light-bringing.

Schools up and down the country in Sweden, and now also in Denmark, do so by dressing the pupils in all-white gowns and, indeed, plenty of candles. She's kind of difficult to explain, Lucia. Perhaps she just embodies something about social democracy that so many Scandinavians are nostalgic about, or perhaps, as is the case with so many old traditions, she's simply that: a very random tradition. Suffice to say, when those songs fill the room, I go weak in the knees with Christmas mys - that's the Swedish for hygge (yes, of course we've got our own word for it).

Covid-19, being the indiscriminate evil that it is, won't allow for processions or community choirs, of course. But we've still got songs, gingerbread biscuits, saffron buns, and more candles and cosy lighting. The thing with the baking is that it's no more healthy than your Celebrations binge, but it comes with the process, the slowing down and the reflection.

I've got endless memories of floury kitchen tables covered in cake cutters and rolling pins, my sister and I baking and singing along to Christmas songs. It's a pastime as much as it is a culinary experience - more so, I'm sure you'll agree, than a mask-clad trip to the supermarket for a three-for-one chocolate tin purchase.

For children, the Nordic Christmas highlight is arguably the big day itself, when none other than Santa Claus (or indeed Mrs Claus, because not even festive gender discrimination is acceptable) knocks on the door to deliver the presents, in person. Typically, the logistics of this event involve someone - traditionally the father of the house, but recently often a kind neighbour - popping out to 'buy the paper' and missing the whole shebang.

Attentive readers will clock that this has the potential to be one of the least pandemic-friendly aspects of the Scandi Christmas, meaning that you should probably stick with the Irish way of leaving out carrots and booze for Santa and Rudolph - which, honestly, is no bad thing.

I'm an expert at making up elaborate explanations as to why the kind man with the big beard actually turns up in the flesh in Sweden and doesn't seem to bother whenever we spend Christmas in Ireland (something to do with just how massive the world is, and how it makes sense that, by the time he makes it to Ireland, we're asleep). We've managed so far, but it's hard work. Stick to your story, folks. Turns out, no one's better at the auld social distancing than the Irish Santa Claus himself.

Luckily, there are other aspects of the day that make for some upbeat excitement, to avoid criticisms of the Nordic Christmas as minus craic. Take the dancing around the Christmas tree, for example.

In Sweden, we jump like frogs and play air flute, but I think air synths to Mariah Carey will do just fine - anything to build up an appetite for the smorgasbord of delicacies, which you should probably take not just seconds but thirds and fourths of, never without a shot of something strong and warming in between.

Remember, you've spent a month mindfully baking and preparing food; there's going to be a lot of eating, and your chosen outfit is going to need to be suitably accommodating.

A lack of private saunas in your average Irish home makes the Finnish tradition of a festive family sauna session tricky, but unless you've had too many of those warming shots, there's nothing stopping you from making the most of the essential, colder component: a dip in the sea. Some cold-water swimming is bound to prevent a post-smorgasbord slump, and it's great for your mental health, too - just ask Wim Hof, aka The Iceman.

To be clear, I'm not here to tell you to opt out of the family singing session with the cousins in Canada and the siblings in Oz in the early hours of Christmas Day, nor do I insist that you tone down your Christmas decorations if you like a bit of bling. But as busy, crowded habits go, something's got to give. And we're all exhausted.

A mindful, slow and cosy approach to celebrating the season of generosity mightn't be the worst thing we could give ourselves in this godforsaken year. For many of us, 2020 has been the darkest of times, and the hardest of times. There's something in that image of Lucia, lighting up the dark and bringing food to those who need it most, that gives me a glimmer of hope.

Brighter days are ahead. We don't know exactly when, or what they will look like, but this we know: one of the things we must do for the most vulnerable among us right now is to create a different kind of magic this Christmas. Maybe the annual Christmas Eve busking session will raise more money than ever for the Dublin Simon Community this year, thanks to going virtual. Maybe we'll save the planet, or some of it, when fewer presents are bought and fewer journeys taken.

Maybe, during a particularly cathartic bun-baking session, we'll finally be able to let it all out with a quiet, wholesome cry. And maybe we'll find a moment of hope, just as we thought things were more hopeless than ever, around a candle and the kind of dim, subtle flicker of a flame that soothes your soul and slows your pulse until your breath moves in symbiosis with a quiet version of Silent Night.

Sunday Indo Life Magazine