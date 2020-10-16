| 10.4°C Dublin

Northern exposure: the case for  an all-Ireland Covid response

The big read: A north-south approach  to foot-and-mouth proved successful two decades ago. As coronavirus cases rise on both sides of the Border, John Meagher hears from the experts who say doing the same with Covid is overdue

Differing restrictions: Monaghan GP Illona Duffy says there is confusion in Border counties. Picture by David Conachy

John Meagher

The headline on the front of the Irish Independent on March 1 could not have been more stark. “The plague is here,” it read. A nation braced itself.

This was not from 2020, announcing the arrival of Covid-19 in this country. This was 2001. There was huge concern then about the havoc that foot-and-mouth disease would cause. Human life was not at stake, but the disease threatened to inflict incalculable harm on the entire island’s agriculture sector.

Swift action needed to be taken — and it was. Agriculture ministers on both sides of the Border — the late Joe Walsh in the Republic and Bríd Rodgers in the North — joined forces with the island’s best veterinary and scientific teams. Events such as Dublin’s St Patrick’s Day parade were cancelled. A world-leading tracing system was brought in.