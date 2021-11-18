Nope, that Black Friday sales buy won’t save money – or the planet

Krispy Kremes, the prom, Abercrombie — there’s no shortage of Americanisms that we have gladly adopted into Irish life. And next week comes arguably the worst of them: the Black Friday sale.

Traditionally, Black Friday follows Thanksgiving in the US, and has become a nifty way for shoppers to grab a few Christmas bargains. In reality, the hype gives most people a dreadful case of itchy wallet. A day of greed that follows a day of gratitude for all that we have. You couldn’t make it up (actually, someone did, in Philadelphia in the 1960s).

For the past few weeks, my inbox has been stuffed to the corners with emails from brands and retailers offering me discounts, offers and incentives (for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, its digital equivalent three days later). The way these emails are phrased, you’d think they were offering me actual money, as opposed to a handy way to relieve me of the money I’ve already got. Still, it’s very, very hard to resist the siren song.

Yet what often happens during Black Friday is less a sensible shop for essentials, and more an unedifying scrum in the race for cut-price TVs, 50pc-off homewares and cheaper clothes. It becomes a visual snapshot of a society driven half mad by consumerism.

In pre-Covid times at least, videos routinely do the rounds, featuring people — presumably, ordinary, decent civilians 364 days of the year — brawling over cheap microwaves or flatscreens, or stampeding shops. It would be easy to get a bit entertained by these viral clips, but there’s an uneasy truth underneath it all. Some of these people are scrambling for bargains because they cannot afford to bypass a deal. It’s the difference between a half-decent Christmas and no Christmas at all. Alarmingly, there is a website called BlackFridayDeathCount.com, counting the deaths and injuries that have happened at US stores on Black Friday to date (14 and 117 respectively, since 2010).

But the rest of us need to wise up and not mindlessly enter the orgiastic Black Friday fray simply for the hell of it. Taking advantage of discounts isn’t sound financial sense. You know what is? Making do with the telly you’ve got and keeping your cash.

The thing about Black Friday’s consumerist hellscape is that it’s all too easy to buy into the lies. We are being told that having endless choices, and owning 40 different types of brown boot, will make us happier. It doesn’t. There’s also no such thing as a free discount. Retailers are not in the business of being generous. Whether they are simply creating goodwill or working on their brand as ‘nice guys’, the long-term strategy is always the same; parting you from your cash.

The other great falsehood about the Black Friday sale is that quality/investment pieces cost more but last longer. Hate to break it to you, but the spendy stuff shrinks, bobbles and wears like everything else. You’re paying over the odds for the name.

Also, the ‘upgrade’ is a complete false economy. As consumers, we’re obsessed with newness, and we want to distance ourselves from our older, less shiny stuff. We’ve just watched as the world’s leaders fed us a whole load of mindless guff and empty promises about the ecological state of the world at Cop26. You could probably put climate emergency and the parlous state of the environment down to a few global giants as opposed to some overzealous shoppers, but still.

To borrow another Americanism, the world is currently a burning trashcan. Apocalypse or not, nice new runners are the last thing you need.

Looking for love in all the wrong places

Maura Higgins (pictured) has, according to a new report this week, swiped her former boyfriend Giovanni Pernice right out of her hair and has joined a dating site. But not just any site.

The 30-year-old Longford beauty joined the ultra-exclusive dating app Raya, known as the virtual stomping ground for the famous. A source is said to have told the Sun: “Maura is a stunning girl and has already been bombarded with offers and swipes. She won’t be single for long.”

Raya has also allegedly seen the likes of Paul Mescal, Matthew Perry, Channing Tatum and Ben Affleck sign up in a bid to find like-minded types to date. Of course, A-listers want to find love (or a fling, or friends, whatever) as much as anyone, and chances are they’d like to meet someone who understands the demands and vagaries of their A-list lifestyle. Maybe they’re reluctant to use your common or garden dating apps. But there’s something about Raya, which reportedly sends would-be members through a punishing selection process manned by hundreds of committee members, that sets my teeth on edge.

Looking the part, seemingly, is paramount, while a verification ‘blue tick’ on Twitter is likely to get you fast-tracked. This illuminati Tinder sounds more like a self-congratulatory status symbol, than a way to find a lasting connection.

Perhaps there’s something in that old Groucho Marx line: why would I want to be part of a club that would have me as a member?

Fifty is looking pretty nifty

Fifty-something women are having a major moment this week: Lyst released its annual top 10 most searched/influential celebs, and Jennifer Lopez (52) was the only pre-millennial to make the list. Elsewhere, the brouhaha over Sex and the City’s new series featuring visibly ageing characters proves that we need to see more 50-somethings on TV. A preternaturally glowing J-Lo and a greying Sarah Jessica Parker may look very different, but can we just ditch the idea that these women should look one way over another? At this age, they’ve paid their dues and earned the right to do whatever the hell they want.​​​​​​