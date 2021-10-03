Nobody tells you: In the recipe for a long relationship, compatibility in the kitchen, not the bedroom, is key

I am very aware that the tagline of this column is a betrayal of my age — or, perhaps, more accurately, the age of my relationship — but 15 years in, I feel I’ve learned a thing or two about what makes a relationship work. Or rather, I’ve learned a thing or two about what won’t work . Not aligning in your views on Con Air or both people liking the heel of the bread is not good; neither is it good, in my opinion, to have divergent ideas about what is nice to eat. On this matter, my husband and I work.

When we first met, I was struck by how incredibly together he seemed. I, by contrast, was practically feral at 21. He lived in a crumbling cottage that he had furnished with a toaster, a kettle, a George Foreman grill and a purple tie-dyed wall tapestry. From this, I inferred that he was impossibly mature.

I loved to eat but was not very domesticated. I think this was why he was such an instant source of fascination. He actually cooked things in his kitchen. He also tried to grow magic mushrooms there and once took a pill that he’d found on the floor after we’d had a house party — so not exactly Darina Allen, but, to my mind, he was inordinately civilised. We moved in together after two weeks. Look, if you find a tall, brown-eyed, ginger-haired, borderline-Darina Allen man, secure him immediately.

There was an apple tree in the garden so apple pies covered in cereal, drenched in milk and then topped with a HB Brunch ice-cream were a staple of this time. There may have been some light weed-smoking. A couple of years later, we moved to New Zealand and both trained as chefs. You’d think the meals we shared would surely have gotten better, but the main thing I remember eating was the fruits of my second job at the local cinema. About once a week, I would haul a huge black bin liner filled with popcorn back home and throughout the week it squatted by the couch in the living room dispensing nourishment to all who lived in the house. Everyone would just casually dip large bowls in and graze on it for breakfast, lunch and dinner. In the summer of 2010, we lived in a tent and cycled from Lyon right down to northern Spain, over to San Sebastian and back up the west coast of France to Ireland. We were devoted to Merguez sausages, French unsalted butter and baguettes. At the end of the day’s cycling we would set up our tiny tent and string up the hammock, fire up the Trangia camping stove and fry the sausages. Merguez are bright-red sausages, spicy and herby. We buttered the bread and ate them like hot dogs. The real beauty of the Merguez dinner was that it didn’t require any washing up afterwards. We just took turns sponging off sausage juice with bits of bread we reserved for this purpose. Now that we are settled and have a family, Seb’s cooking has become more practical. In times of trouble, Seb boils a ham. If someone dies or gets sick, on goes the ham — it’s a superstitious ritual for him. Also grieving can be awkward; it’s good to have a ham to look after for whenever you may need to escape an uncomfortable conversation. And who doesn’t need a whack of meat when the house is in mourning? I have, by this stage in our relationship, watched Seb tenderly feed three people I love dearly I vividly remember him helping my dad when he was losing his ability to feed himself. Seb had a way of guiding him that never so much as grazed my father’s dignity. It was a lovely thing to watch. I also loved to watch him feed our babies. I think there’s something endearing about a giant man wielding a very tiny spoon; it is hilarious and touching in equal measure. Seb gamely feeds me when our babies are at their freshest. You know that period of initial life when the baby is so fresh as to be almost undercooked? In those days and weeks, he feverishly prepares soups and stews, anything that can be consumed one-handed from a cup or ferried to the mouth on a cracker. If all this is sounding annoying and too good to be true, don’t worry, he is more than capable of being an asshole. He ate the toast I was served in the delivery room after giving birth to our second child. Only the most gratifying meal life has to offer. “It is really satisfying,” he agreed, munching happily, slumped exhausted in the chair beside the bed while I attempted to plug my tit into the new baby’s mouth.