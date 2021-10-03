| 8.3°C Dublin

Nobody tells you: In the recipe for a long relationship, compatibility in the kitchen, not the bedroom, is key

Sophie White

I am very aware that the tagline of this column is a betrayal of my age — or, perhaps, more accurately, the age of my relationship — but 15 years in, I feel I’ve learned a thing or two about what makes a relationship work. Or rather, I’ve learned a thing or two about what won’t work . Not aligning in your views on Con Air or both people liking the heel of the bread is not good; neither is it good, in my opinion, to have divergent ideas about what is nice to eat. On this matter, my husband and I work.

When we first met, I was struck by how incredibly together he seemed. I, by contrast, was practically feral at 21. He lived in a crumbling cottage that he had furnished with a toaster, a kettle, a George Foreman grill and a purple tie-dyed wall tapestry. From this, I inferred that he was impossibly mature.

I loved to eat but was not very domesticated. I think this was why he was such an instant source of fascination. He actually cooked things in his kitchen. He also tried to grow magic mushrooms there and once took a pill that he’d found on the floor after we’d had a house party — so not exactly Darina Allen, but, to my mind, he was inordinately civilised. We moved in together after two weeks. Look, if you find a tall, brown-eyed, ginger-haired, borderline-Darina Allen man, secure him immediately.

