No more Heathcliffs... One writer gives up on dark and brooding leaving men

'He's not a rough diamond, a pearl-containing oyster of a rustic: he's a fierce, pitiless, wolfish man and he'd crush you like a sparrow's egg." Well, he sounds quite the catch. And yet this man, described here as a monster, is universally considered one of literature's greatest lovers.

But I'm in no position to judge. As a self-proclaimed Brontëphile, I adore the character of Heathcliff. Tortured, broken beyond repair and devilishly brooding, the anti-hero of Emily Brontë's masterpiece, Wuthering Heights, is the Victorian version of a bad boy.

As a child, I wasn't fond of fairy tales. I read them, of course, but their stories of handsome princes and happy-ever-afters didn't appeal. At the age of 10, I first picked up DH Lawrence's Women in Love. I can't say I understood or enjoyed it, but it was much more entertaining than Beauty and the Beast. Then, in my early teens, I discovered the Brontës.

When I first read Jane Eyre, I was enamoured with the character of Edward Fairfax Rochester, our heroine's enigmatic boss and the love of her life. There's a passage that tugged at my heartstrings back then and is considered by many readers as one of the most iconic in the book. Rochester, who often tops the polls as literature's most romantic figure, pretends to the plain Jane that he's planning to wed her love rival, the beautiful Blanche Ingram. He informs the mousey governess that he's banishing her to a new position in Ireland, far from her north England home and the man she adores. As a manipulative tactic, it works; she breaks down in tears and tells him she can't bear to leave his side. Game, set and match to the gaslighting Mr Rochester.

Moving on from Charlotte's classic, I discovered her sister Emily's one and only novel. As an impressionable schoolgirl in the throes of my own first tempestuous romance, it spoke to me like no other book had done before or ever since.

I didn't care that Heathcliff was demonic; the possessive, obsessive love he felt for his step-sister, Catherine Earnshaw, was the stuff of teenage dreams. Faced with the prospect of losing Cathy to the gentler Edgar Linton, Heathcliff declares, "If he loved you with all the power of his soul for a whole lifetime, he couldn't love you as much as I do in a single day". I felt that longing and I longed for it myself. Love without the pain and passion was too vanilla-flavoured for me. Bring on the suffering.

I've had countless discussions with other readers about the validity of Wuthering Heights as a love story. While it centres on a passion that endures beyond the grave, it's also a tale of violence and vengeance; some might even say a tale of hate. In Emily Brontë's own words, Heathcliff loves and hates in equal measure. But it's his unwavering ardour for Cathy that redeems him in the end.

If we look at western culture it's apparent to see that art, in all its forms, has influenced the way so many people love. Rom-coms and pop songs have all played a part, but particularly literature. Gustave Flaubert's Madame Bovary explores the theme of how romantic stories impact upon relationships. The eponymous protagonist of the 1856 novel spends her childhood reading romantic fiction and seeks a soulmate who fulfils her every need. When she marries, she's disappointed with the drudgery in her life, so embarks on a series of self-destructive, extra-marital affairs. Spoiler alert: Madame Bovary dies in poverty and disgrace. The author makes it clear that romantic fiction and the unrealistic expectations it promotes are to blame for her decline.

Jane Austen's hero Fitzwilliam Darcy isn't without his flaws either. Let's face it, the man's an insufferable snob, even if he does look rather fetching in a wet shirt. Austen's Willoughby and Wickham might be equally dashing, but they're both superficial narcissists while Thomas Hardy's attractive Sergeant Troy is an abusive ne'er-do-well. And it's not just the classics that lay claim to roguish cads. In modern culture, Christian Grey is a control freak with a dark and shameful past.

In my 20s, I met a man as far removed from Heathcliff as a moonbeam is from lightning or frost from fire (see what I did there?). He was handsome, kind and loving and for quite some time, I settled down. Regrettably, I was emotionally immature and so, after many years together, we went our separate ways.

After a few more doomed romances, I picked up a Brontë book again. I found some solace in that fiction; life was less complicated without real love. My passion for the Brontës reignited, I took myself over to Yorkshire, to the village where the sisters had lived and written their works.

And then, quite unexpectedly, I finally met my Heathcliff. He was everything I wanted in a partner and so much more. But he came to me with issues, a rugged rescue fantasy for a fixer-upper like me. In his defence, he did warn me that he was difficult to love, but that's not the way I saw it. I found it all too easy and so we both dived in, head first. It was an all-consuming passion, but ironically, I'd found a man even more preoccupied than I was with the idea of a soulmate.

I remember telling him one night that if our relationship was ever in jeopardy, I'd fight tooth and nail to save it. But when that time came, I didn't follow through. Exhausted from the melodrama, I fought to save myself instead.

Since then, it's been said to me many times that people come into our lives for one of two reasons - a blessing or a lesson. I think it's fair to say he was the latter. I've learned to not rush in, to trust my gut and that jealousy and possessiveness do not equate with love.

Of course, had our romance played out in the pages of a Brontë book, the ending would've been quite different. Fate might've reunited us or tragic circumstances ripped us apart. But this wasn't our reality because our story wasn't fiction.

And so that's why, at this stage in my life, I'm calling off the hunt for Heathcliff. I want a love that's drama-free. Tortured souls might make for fascinating heroes in a novel but that's where they belong. As a literary creation, Heathcliff, for me, remains unsurpassed. But he no longer shapes my choice of partner. I loved, I lost and I finally reached a Brontë-worthy conclusion - whatever our souls are made of, his and mine were not the same. l