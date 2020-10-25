| 8°C Dublin

No more Heathcliffs... One writer gives up on dark and brooding leaving men

Obsessed by tortured, broken romantic heroes from a young age, Maureen Coleman did eventually find her Heathcliff, but realised dark and brooding types should stay firmly within the pages of her beloved books

Charlotte Reilly as Cathy and Tom Hardy as Heathcliff in the 2009 ITV Wuthering Heights adaptation Expand

Charlotte Reilly as Cathy and Tom Hardy as Heathcliff in the 2009 ITV Wuthering Heights adaptation

PA Wire

Maureen Coleman

'He's not a rough diamond, a pearl-containing oyster of a rustic: he's a fierce, pitiless, wolfish man and he'd crush you like a sparrow's egg." Well, he sounds quite the catch. And yet this man, described here as a monster, is universally considered one of literature's greatest lovers.

But I'm in no position to judge. As a self-proclaimed Brontëphile, I adore the character of Heathcliff. Tortured, broken beyond repair and devilishly brooding, the anti-hero of Emily Brontë's masterpiece, Wuthering Heights, is the Victorian version of a bad boy.

As a child, I wasn't fond of fairy tales. I read them, of course, but their stories of handsome princes and happy-ever-afters didn't appeal. At the age of 10, I first picked up DH Lawrence's Women in Love. I can't say I understood or enjoyed it, but it was much more entertaining than Beauty and the Beast. Then, in my early teens, I discovered the Brontës.