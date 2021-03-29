| 11.7°C Dublin

No bad vibes: Why are house cleanses on the rise?

As Jeffrey Epstein’s former townhouse gets a ‘spiritual makeover’, we find out why New Age house-cleansing rituals are suddenly so popular

Tanya Sweeney

Every time Galway-based Ruth Ruane moves house, she undertakes a cleansing ritual in her new abode. “I’ve read that in certain cultures around the world, people will ‘clap’ to move energy out of certain corners,” she explains. “In Bali, they use bells to remove the negative energy in a room, and they have the windows and doors open. It’s almost like you’re sweeping something physical out, but you’re actually directing the energy out the door.”

To many, this might sound like simple superstition, but Ruane says addressing the energy in her surroundings helps her to live a richer and calmer life.

And it’s something the new owners of Jeffrey Epstein’s New York townhouse take seriously, too. Former Goldman Sachs executive Michael Daffey and his wife Blake snapped the home up for €43.2 million, a good €31 million below its asking price. Proceeds from the sale will go in part to a fund providing compensation for Epstein’s sexual abuse victims, and the couple are also keen to start with a new slate by giving the home “a complete makeover — physically and spiritually”, according to their spokesman, Stu Loeser.

