Nicole Douglas, the woman behind the Fifty First Skates group, tells how she fell in love with roller-skating in 2020 – but it’s far more than a passing lockdown trend

At suburban skate parks, Nicole Douglas slaloms, spins and cartwheels up and down ramps, while in the city centre, she can be found gliding — smooth as silk — through empty, early morning streets.

“I feel like I’m flying sometimes,” says the 26-year-old from Jobstown in Co Dublin. “Just the freedom of it all is amazing. It’s an incredible feeling.”

The capital is just waking up as Douglas laces up her tan leather skates with fluffy orange pom-poms at home in Pearse Street, before she zooms down towards the Samuel Beckett Bridge, en route to the smooth paths outside the Convention Centre, or in the direction of Capital Dock and the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, where she’ll skate before going to work on Sky TV’s messenger desk. If it’s not raining, she’ll be back out at lunchtime drilling her twirls, jumps and trying to nail the ‘Spider-Man stall’ trick.

Expand Close "I was like a baby giraffe, falling down every two seconds. I’m raging now I didn’t film how bad I was starting out…" Photo: Nina Val / Facebook

Looking at Douglas’s Instagram videos, you’d be forgiven for thinking she had grown up on wheels. So, my jaw hits the floor when she reveals she only pulled on her first pair of skates less than a year ago, in March 2021.

“I was like Bambi on ice,” she says, laughing. “I was shockingly bad, holding on to a pillar outside the Bord Gáis Theatre, going round in circles, terrified. I was like a baby giraffe, falling down every two seconds. I’m raging now I didn’t film how bad I was starting out…”

Back then she’d no idea roller-skating was about to take over her life — and this ‘Bambi on ice’ would soon be crowned the queen of Dublin’s burgeoning roller-skating scene.

In May 2020, Douglas’s friend, Ali, bought her a pair of skates for her birthday. It was mid-pandemic and the skating craze was blowing up after American actor Ana Coto’s viral TikTok skating clip convinced us all we needed a pair.

Clinton Gannon, owner of GoSk8 in Tallaght, says that sales of skates doubled around this time, and he was ordering months in advance to keep up with demand. There were even reports of a global roller-skate shortage.

But Douglas was no bandwagon-hopper. “The skates sat on my window for months because I’d no interest at all in skating,” she says.

In those days, Douglas spent all her spare time embroidering custom designs on T-shirts and walking Benji and Bella, the dogs she shared with her boyfriend, Sean Crescenzi (whose family run the Dunne and Crescenzi Italian restaurants). Then, last March, Benji — who Douglas describes as a “wild Pomeranian/tiger” mix — got sick with cancer and died.

“It was devastating. I couldn’t be in the house. I was distraught whenever I was home. I wasn’t coping at all. I couldn’t even embroider as Benji used to sit on the bottom of my chair when I did my stitching. I looked at the skates and said, ‘I’ll stick them on’.”

Those first outings may have been wobbly, but they were energising. “When I came back to the house after a skate, I found I had different emotions as I was learning something new so I could deal with my sadness a lot better. I needed a healthy outlet and the happiness I got from skating really helped me get through that. I went out even if it was raining. If you try to skate every day and you do that repetition, you see a dramatic improvement. Roller-skating saved me, 100pc, from my grief.”

Expand Close "I needed a healthy outlet and the happiness I got from skating really helped me get through that." Photo: Nina Val / Facebook

A few months after Benji died, their second dog, Bella, who was 15, passed away too. By then, Douglas had become obsessed with skating — she was travelling abroad to events and had set up her very own skating community, 50 First Skates, which now has 400 roller-skaters, across ‘chapters’ in Dublin, Cork, Waterford and Galway.

She credits boyfriend Crescenzi with coining the name. “He goes, ‘Fifty strangers — it’s 50 first skates!’ I thought, that’s brilliant!”

The idea arose from Douglas’s own wish to have company while she skated. “When I was solo skating, I was scared, so when I met a few girls [skating] outside the Bord Gáis Theatre in April, we got a group chat with 12 of us going so we didn’t have to skate alone. By May, when we had 50 in the chat, I set up an Instagram. We had 100 members by June, and then it was summertime and roller-skating was taking off again and it snowballed from there. At our biggest ‘roll-out’ in Dublin, we had 70 skaters meeting up.”

Today, there’s some 250 “gays, gals and non-binary pals” in the Dublin chapter. Douglas treasures the friendships forged through 50 First Skates — a gift for all its members during the various lockdowns.

“I’ve made life-long friends there. I was in a terrible place when Benji passed away and it really helped my mental health, giving me the excuse to get outside without him, get the exercise endorphins going and also out meeting people I’d have never met without roller-skating, as our social circles would not have crossed.

“We’ve a lot of Americans, Spanish, Brazilians — [people] from all over Ireland and the world. It’s a melting pot. A lot of girls were in a similar position where their mental health wasn’t great. One girl has an eating disorder and this helped her put on muscle and get back on track. A lot of the girls from abroad couldn’t get home [due to Covid-19] and one said to me it was like having another family. Our group chat is always kicking — it’s like a little family. It’s gone way beyond skating. We’re all there for each other.”

They also welcome skaters from the Dublin Roller Derby circuit, based in Inchicore; Chicks in Bowls and The Huns of Anarchy. “There’s crossover with people doing different things and it’s lovely to have them as part of our extended community.”

Douglas is adamant roller-skating isn’t just a flash-in-the-pan pandemic craze. “For some people it was a pandemic thing but now that’s kind of over and they’d have stopped for the winter. But there’s still so many more people who want to skate when the weather is terrible, so I can’t see it dropping off.”

Douglas says Dublin City Council needs to listen to young people about civic spaces. “Dublin is terrible for skaters and it seems the authorities don’t care. The council put forward white-water-rafting proposals that absolutely nobody cares about but not other facilities people actually would use frequently. Comparing Dublin to Barcelona or Copenhagen, or any German city, it’s crazy we don’t have an indoor skate park, especially given the weather. Everywhere else has so many facilities; it’s insane we don’t.

“We’ve 250 members of a roller-skating group and 70 at one meet-up, so imagine what money could be generated if we had a designated skate park? I’d love to open a 50 First Skates Roller Rink and have merchandise. We’ve no indoor skate park in Dublin and only one roller rink that’s small — so the dream would be to have an indoor centre with a skate park and a rink.”

Expand Close "It’s gone way beyond skating. We’re all there for each other." Photo: Nina Val / Facebook

Her embroidery skills will be a handy string to her bow if she does branch out into skating merchandise. “I have always been into erotic art, Japanese Shibari-style stuff [Shibari is a form of rope bondage]. I find it fascinating that it’s so taboo in Ireland — that makes me laugh.

“I learned from YouTube. I was making T-shirts for my boyfriend, then a friend said they’d give me money to make them one and it spiralled from there. They’re custom one-off pieces. Now, I’m working on sweater vests for a band called Tebi Rex, so I’m making them a second batch of 30, and then I’m back to my orders.”

Douglas modelled in a past life and her own arresting style, electric hair and “badass” outfits — from her favourite suit with a multi-coloured fruit pattern to string crop tops teamed with high-waisted, sparkly black bell-bottoms — make for Instagram heaven. She stands out from the pack in a culture that melds skating moves with music grooves and a punky, edgy aesthetic.

“It’s fun to get dressed up and fly around. It’s like going out on a night out: I’m going skating today — what am I going to wear? When I wear that fruit suit, I feel badass in an ‘I can take over the world today’ way, and that comes through in my skating.”

So much so, Rookie, the famous skating brand, asked her to be an ambassador, and she now travels to skating junkets around Europe. She recently met and did skate workshops with dance skater Oumi Janta; Rollerdance Man Richard Humphrey; and singer Jason Mraz, at the four-day Skate Love Barcelona Festival.

“I’d love to be like Oumi Janta as she’s just out of this world. She’s got sponsorship with adidas and stuff like that. I nearly died when I met her in Barcelona. A girl can dream!”

With over 4,000 followers on her own Instagram, Douglas is what’s considered a ‘micro influencer’, a sphere she sees the potential in for her future. “I never knew what I wanted to do,” she says, reflecting on not going to college after school. “So I didn’t see the point of going to college and then dropping out. I still don’t know what I want to do.

“There was nothing I was super passionate about before skating, except embroidery. But nothing has consumed my day-to-day as much as skating.”

Instagram: @50.first.skates; @ballsyembroidery

Expand Close "I feel like I'm flying sometimes. Just the freedom of it all is amazing." Nicole Douglas photographed by Nina Val at Wigwam in Dublin / Facebook

Five tips for new skaters

1 Bend your knees. If you think you have them bent, bend them more so you’re nearly in a squat position. This will help you keep your balance and make you more confident and stable.

2 Buy protective gear. Safety is sexy. There’s no skating without falling. You might think you look silly, but you will look far worse in hospital with a preventable injury.

3 Loosen your wheels and change your bearings. This is the biggest game-changer — you’ll be flying in no time!

4 Join a club, crew or team. Having people to support and guide you — and have fun with — really helps keep you motivated. It’s safer and great for confidence. We all hype each other up.

5 Don’t be too hard on yourself. Set goals and celebrate them when you achieve them. Record yourself and use this to look back to see your amazing progress. Remember progress isn’t linear and everyone learns at different speeds.

Photography by: Nina Val. Hair by: Sian Lloyd, Hillary, 59 Ranelagh, D6, hillary.ie. Locations: Wigwam, 54 Middle Abbey St, D1, wigwamdublin.com; Pygmalion, 59 South William St, D2, pyg.ie