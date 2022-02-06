| 7.8°C Dublin

Nicole Douglas, the woman behind the Fifty First Skates group, tells how she fell in love with roller-skating in 2020 – but it’s far more than a passing lockdown trend

In March 2021, Nicole Douglas reluctantly put on a pair of roller skates for the first time, in an attempt to distract herself from grief. Less than one year later, this ‘Bambi on ice’ has set up her own skating community with hundreds of members, and travels around Europe demonstrating her skills

&quot;I feel like I'm flying sometimes. Just the freedom of it all is amazing.&quot; Nicole Douglas photographed by Nina Val on Dublin's Dame Street Expand
&quot;I feel like I'm flying sometimes. Just the freedom of it all is amazing.&quot; Nicole Douglas photographed by Nina Val at Wigwam in Dublin Expand

"I feel like I'm flying sometimes. Just the freedom of it all is amazing." Nicole Douglas photographed by Nina Val on Dublin's Dame Street

"I was like a baby giraffe, falling down every two seconds. I’m raging now I didn’t film how bad I was starting out…" Photo: Nina Val

"I needed a healthy outlet and the happiness I got from skating really helped me get through that." Photo: Nina Val

"It’s gone way beyond skating. We’re all there for each other." Photo: Nina Val

"I feel like I'm flying sometimes. Just the freedom of it all is amazing." Nicole Douglas photographed by Nina Val at Wigwam in Dublin

"I feel like I'm flying sometimes. Just the freedom of it all is amazing." Nicole Douglas photographed by Nina Val on Dublin's Dame Street

Michelle Fleming

At suburban skate parks, Nicole Douglas slaloms, spins and cartwheels up and down ramps, while in the city centre, she can be found gliding — smooth as silk — through empty, early morning streets.

I feel like I’m flying sometimes,” says the 26-year-old from Jobstown in Co Dublin. “Just the freedom of it all is amazing. It’s an incredible feeling.”

